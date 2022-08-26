August 26: Dodgers 10, Marlins 6

Mookie Betts had four hits, including a go-ahead home run, a game-tying home run, and a run-scoring double in the final four innings, leading the Dodgers to a wild extra-inning win over the Marlins on Friday in Miami.
Filed under:
- Stream
2 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
Aug 26, 2022, 3:20pm PDT
Aug 26, 2022, 3:20pm PDT
-
August 26
Mookie’s magic sparks five-run 10th in comeback win
Mookie’s four hits and a five-run 10th makes up for three errors in Miami for the Dodgers
-
August 26
Dodgers vs. Marlins Game IV chat
The Dodgers are 41-9 in their last 50 games