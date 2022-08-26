 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Los Angeles Dodgers v Miami Marlins

August 26: Dodgers 10, Marlins 6

Contributors: Stacie Wheeler
Mookie Betts had four hits, including a go-ahead home run, a game-tying home run, and a run-scoring double in the final four innings, leading the Dodgers to a wild extra-inning win over the Marlins on Friday in Miami.

2 Total Updates Since
Aug 26, 2022, 3:20pm PDT