Dodgers name Diego Cartaya & Gavin Stone minor league players of the year

The Dodgers on Friday named catcher Diego Cartaya the organization’s minor league player of the year and chose right-hander Gavin Stone as minor league pitcher of the year.

Congratulations to @DCarty_17 and @gavinbstone on being named the Branch Rickey Minor League Player and Pitcher of the Year! pic.twitter.com/t0HABLKLLB — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 26, 2022

The 20-year-old Cartaya is the Dodgers top overall prospect in the minors and ranks ninth in all of baseball, according to MLB Pipeline. He is a combined .270/.403/.543 with 22 homers and 69 RBI over two levels this season.

Cartaya was signed out of Maracay, Venezuela just two months shy of turning 17 years old and quickly became the team’s prized prospect in just three short seasons.

Stone dominated at High-A Great Lakes and Double-A Tulsa to earn a promotion to Triple-A last week. The right-hander went four scoreless in his debut for OKC without allowing a hit last Friday.

Over the three levels in 2022, Stone has allowed just 17 earned runs in 102 1⁄ 3 innings while striking out 139 batters in the process.

Links

The Dodgers have a pair of teammates who are playing every day without a night off. Mike DiGiovanna and Jack Harris over at The Los Angeles Times talked to the duo about the iron man aspect of the job they're doing in 2022.

Jim Callis over at MLB dot com put together a list of prospects that could help their teams down the stretch. Right-hander Bobby Miller made the list for the Dodgers.

