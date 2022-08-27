James Outman completes cycle with walk-off homer for Oklahoma City

Danny Duffy graduated his attempt to return to the big leagues with a short outing with Low-A Rancho Cucamonga for the Dodgers. The lefty was much better than his last time out last Saturday when he made his season debut in Arizona.

The 33-year-old opened Friday’s contest with a scoreless inning, striking out the first two batters before getting a line out to first base to end the inning on 13 pitches. Duffy signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the Dodgers in March, which includes a $7 million club option for 2023.

Now let’s take a look at the rest of the action, including three wins and a big walk-off.

Player of the day

James Outman was an unstoppable force Friday night in Bricktown. The outfielder had five hits in five trips to the plate, while sending everyone home with the home run he needed to complete the cycle.

JAMES OUTMAN WALKS IT OFF AND COMPLETES THE CYCLE!



WOW! WOW! WOW! pic.twitter.com/Bqphbf7VGT — Oklahoma City Dodgers (@okc_dodgers) August 27, 2022

By the time Outman came to the plate in the ninth, he had already driven in three runs on two triples and a double to go with a single in the second. He came up with one more chance in the ninth with two on and drilled a 3-1 fastball out to right field on a line for the walk-off three-run homer.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

While Outman was busy providing all the offense for OKC, Bobby Miller was having a pretty nice home debut for the Dodgers. Outman and Miller combined to lead Oklahoma City to a 7-4 win over El Paso (Padres).

Miller went seven innings and allowed only two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out seven. A leadoff single in the third came around to score after a stolen base and two groundouts. The other run came by way of a solo homer in the fourth that tied the game after OKC scored a pair in the bottom of the third.

The Dodgers had a 3-2 lead when Miller was finished and they handed the ball to reliever Blake Treinen. It was a rough night for the right-hander in his fifth appearance of the month.

Treinen allowed a leadoff single to old friend Matt Beaty, followed by a double and another single to surrender the lead. After a strikeout and an intentional walk, Treinen would be lifted for Justin Hagenman who would get out of the inning but not before allowing a single to give up the go-ahead run.

OKC was bailed out again by Outman’s second RBI-triple of the game, clearing the way for the theatrics in the ninth.

Victor González pitched a scoreless ninth to pick up the win in his third appearance since joining OKC earlier this month on a rehab assignment.

Miguel Vargas extended his hitting streak to 12 games, going 2-for-4 with a double to give him 130 hits this season. He owns the longest active hitting streak in the Pacific Coast League and is 17-for-41 (.415) during the streak with seven doubles, 12 runs, six RBI and 12 walks.

Double-A Tulsa

The Drillers took an early lead in the first inning on a two-run homer off the bat of Andy Pages. But they would play from behind the rest of the night after Arkansas (Mariners) scored five in the bottom of the first.

To the berm!



Fifth-ranked @Dodgers prospect Andy Pages cranks a two-run homer to left for his 23rd dinger with the @TulsaDrillers. pic.twitter.com/pKAUDUNggy — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 27, 2022

Tulsa made it a one-run game with a run in each of the second and third but Arkansas lengthened it’s lead once again with two runs in the third. The Drillers wouldn’t score again, eventually dropping the contest 10-4 to the Travelers.

Pages and Justin Yurchak each went 2-for-3 while the rest of the team went 1-for-24.

High-A Great Lakes

Great Lakes flexed some muscle Friday night, hitting four home runs to account for all five runs in a 5-2 win over Fort Wayne (Padres).

The TinCaps put up a pair of runs on starter Emmet Sheehan in the fourth inning to give themselves the advantage early on. But that’s when the bats came alive for the Loons.

Damon Keith smacked a two-run job in the fifth to toe the game, Luis Diaz hit a solo long ball in the sixth to give the Loons a 3-2 lead and Great Lakes would cap off the night with solo shots from Ismael Alcantara and Jose Ramos in the eighth.

Sheehan struck out eight while allowing two hits and two walks in four innings of work. The 2021 sixth-rounder has now struck out 101 against 28 walks in 63 2⁄ 3 innings this season with the Loons.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

Rancho combined solid pitching and timely hitting to come away with a 5-1 win over Visalia (Diamondbacks) on the road Friday.

The Quakes did all their scoring in two innings, putting up two runs in the first and three runs in the fifth.

Yeiner Fernandez went 3-for-3 on the night and started the scoring with an RBI-single in the first. It was the third straight single to leadoff the game and it led to one more run when Luis Rodriguez brought in Bubba Alleyne with a sac fly to give the Quakes a 2-0 lead.

Five of the first six hitters would reach base safely for Rancho in the fifth to help extend the lead to 5-0 at the time. Rodriguez singled in a run, Nick Biddison doubled in another and Jake Vogel capped it off with a single to score Rodriguez.

After Duffy started with the scoreless first, Justin Wrobleski tossed three scoreless and Orlando Ortiz-Mayr picked up four innings, giving up the only run for Visalia in the ninth on a sac fly. Jacob Meador closed it out with a perfect ninth.

Transactions

Low-A: Rancho Cucamonga Quakes transferred LHP Maddux Bruns to the Development List, activated RHP Jonathan Edwards, transferred RHP Martin Santana to the Development List and RHP Darlin Pinales assigned to Rancho Cucamonga Quakes from ACL Dodgers. Los Angeles Dodgers sent LHP Danny Duffy on a rehab assignment to Rancho Cucamonga Quakes.

Thursday scores

Friday schedule