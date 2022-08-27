Dodgers vs. Marlins Game V chat

The Dodgers send Dustin May to the mound for the second time since his return from the injured list. A Los Angeles offense that has scored double-digit runs in three straight games faces Marlins right-hander Sandy Alcántara for the second time in six days.

Mookie Betts has 10 hits in 19 at-bats in four games against the Marlins this season, with two doubles, two home runs, a triple, five runs batted in, and seven runs scored.

Gavin Lux remains out of the starting lineup for a fourth straight game, still dealing with nick tightness.

Bryan Hoeing, whose first two major league games totaled right runs allowed to the Dodgers in five innings, was optioned by Miami on Saturday to Triple-A Jacksonville, with left-hander Jake Fishman, the most perfectly-named Marlin, recalled to the majors.

Dodgers-Marlins lineups Pos Dodgers Pos Marlins Pos Dodgers Pos Marlins RF Betts 3B Wendle (L) SS Turner 2B Berti 1B Freeman (L) RF Anderson C Smith CF Bleday (L) 3B Muncy (L) DH Cooper DH Turner SS Rojas LF Gallo (L) 1B Díaz (L) 2B Taylor C Stallings CF Bellinger (L) LF Burdick

Game info