Dodgers vs. Marlins Game V chat

By Eric Stephen
Mookie Betts has 10 hits in 19 at-bats in four games against the Marlins this season, with two doubles, two home runs, a triple, five runs batted in, and seven runs scored.
The Dodgers send Dustin May to the mound for the second time since his return from the injured list. A Los Angeles offense that has scored double-digit runs in three straight games faces Marlins right-hander Sandy Alcántara for the second time in six days.

Gavin Lux remains out of the starting lineup for a fourth straight game, still dealing with nick tightness.

Bryan Hoeing, whose first two major league games totaled right runs allowed to the Dodgers in five innings, was optioned by Miami on Saturday to Triple-A Jacksonville, with left-hander Jake Fishman, the most perfectly-named Marlin, recalled to the majors.

Dodgers-Marlins lineups

Pos Dodgers Pos Marlins
RF Betts 3B Wendle (L)
SS Turner 2B Berti
1B Freeman (L) RF Anderson
C Smith CF Bleday (L)
3B Muncy (L) DH Cooper
DH Turner SS Rojas
LF Gallo (L) 1B Díaz (L)
2B Taylor C Stallings
CF Bellinger (L) LF Burdick
Dustin May vs. Sandy Alcántara on the mound

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers (87-37) at Marlins (54-71)
  • Pitchers: Dustin May vs. Sandy Alcántara
  • Location: loanDepot Park, Miami
  • Time: 3:10 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA

