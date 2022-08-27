 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

  • Stream
Los Angeles Dodgers v Miami Marlins

August 27: Marlins 2, Dodgers 1

Contributors: Eric Stephen
/ new

Mookie Betts hit his 30th home run of the season, but that was the only run allowed by Sandy Alcántara, who pitched his MLB-best fourth complete game. The Dodgers defensive miscues in the sixth inning, including by Dustin May, spoiled an otherwise strong outing, and provided the Marlins with the winning run on Saturday night in Miami.

5 Total Updates Since
Aug 27, 2022, 9:28am PDT