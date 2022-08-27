August 27: Marlins 2, Dodgers 1

Mookie Betts hit his 30th home run of the season, but that was the only run allowed by Sandy Alcántara, who pitched his MLB-best fourth complete game. The Dodgers defensive miscues in the sixth inning, including by Dustin May, spoiled an otherwise strong outing, and provided the Marlins with the winning run on Saturday night in Miami.
Aug 27, 2022, 9:28am PDT
Aug 27, 2022, 9:28am PDT
August 27
Dodgers defense costs them in 1-run loss to Marlins
The Dodgers defense had a terrible sixth inning, and the one run scored made the difference in a pitching duel won by Sandy Alcántara and the Marlins.
August 27
Clayton Kershaw says he’s ready after simulated game
Clayton Kershaw pitched a simulated game in Miami on Saturday and said he would return to the Dodgers rotation either Thursday or Friday.
August 27
Mookie Betts & hitting 30 HR from the leadoff spot
Mookie Betts reached a pair of milestones, hitting his 30th home run while batting leadoff in 2022, and hitting 30 home runs in a season for the Dodgers.
August 27
Dodgers vs. Marlins Game V chat
The Dodgers try for a fourth straight win, battling the Marlins on Saturday in Miami.
August 27
Freddie Freeman, Trea Turner & the race to 200 hits
Dodgers stars Freddie Freeman and Trea Turner are in a back-and-forth race atop the major league lead in hits, both on pace to be the first Los Angeles player(s) to get 200 hits in 18 seasons.