August 28: Dodgers 8, Marlins 1

Mookie Betts and Trayce Thompson homered. Max Muncy and Justin Turner each had three hits. Julio Urías allowed only one run over six innings to lead the Dodgers over the Marlins on Sunday afternoon at loanDepot Park in Miami.
Apr 6, 2022, 4:26pm PDT
August 28
Urias leads Dodgers past Marlins
Urias gives up one hit over six innings as Betts, JT, Muncy contribute three hits a piece.
August 28
Dodgers vs. Marlins Game VI chat
Julio Urias takes the mound as the Dodgers look to win their third straight series.
August 23
Dodgers-Mets opener in New York will be televised by TBS
The Dodgers-Mets game on August 30 at Citi Field in New York will be televised nationally by TBS.
April 6
Peacock premium gets Sunday morning MLB all to itself
Peacock will stream 18 MLB games exclusively on its premium paid subscription service, including the Dodgers’ August 28 game against the Marlins in Miami.