Los Angeles Dodgers v Miami Marlins

August 28: Dodgers 8, Marlins 1

LA’s 5th win over Miami in the last 10 days

Contributors: Jake Dicker and Eric Stephen
Mookie Betts and Trayce Thompson homered. Max Muncy and Justin Turner each had three hits. Julio Urías allowed only one run over six innings to lead the Dodgers over the Marlins on Sunday afternoon at loanDepot Park in Miami.

Apr 6, 2022, 4:26pm PDT