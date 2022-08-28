Miguel Vargas’ 3-run homer leads OKC; Blake Treinen & Tommy Kahnle continue rehab

Two Dodgers affiliates were shut out on Saturday, but the other two teams picked up the offensive slack.

Player of the day

Miguel Vargas didn’t start on Saturday, but he helped finish things, his three-run home run in the seventh inning providing just enough cushion for Oklahoma City to hold on for a win.

If you need a big hit, who you gonna call?



Miguel Vargas



His three-run blast extends the lead to 9-5! pic.twitter.com/bw6sKzRdD8 — Oklahoma City Dodgers (@okc_dodgers) August 28, 2022

It was the first home run for Vargas in the three weeks since his first major league stint. He’s still been incredibly productive since returning to Triple-A, hitting .361/.487/.541 with eight doubles. His home run on Saturday extended Vargas’ hit streak to 13 games.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City withstood a three-run rally in the ninth against Daniel Zamora, holding on for a one-run win over the El Paso Chihuahuas (Padres).

James Outman didn’t drive in any runs, after a pair of six-RBI games this week, but he did double twice and score. Catcher Hunter Feduccia singled twice and scored twice in the win.

Ryan Pepiot struggled in his first game back in Triple-A, allowing five runs (four earned) on five hits in five innings, with five strikeouts.

Rehabbers: Blake Treinen pitched a scoreless sixth inning, allowing a flyout and two groundouts on 13 pitches. It was Treinen’s first time pitching on zero days rest since starting his rehab assignment, usually among the final check boxes for relievers working their way back. Treinen is expected to join the Dodgers Friday when they start a homestand.

Tommy Kahnle pitched a scoreless seventh, working around a walk and a single. The right-hander struck out one in his second game with Oklahoma City, on a rehab assignment that’s expected to extend well into September.

Double-A Tulsa

The Drillers only had five singles in a shutout loss to the Arkansas Travelers (Mariners). Third baseman Kody Hoese had two of them.

Landon Knack started and pitched four scoreless innings, striking out three while allowing only a single and a walk, matching his longest outing in the three starts since returning from the injured list.

High-A Great Lakes

Third baseman Luis Diaz singled in the fifth inning, but that was the Loons’ only hit in a shutout loss to the Fort Wayne TinCaps (Padres).

River Ryan walked his first two batters to start the game, but that got the next two outs, including a strikeout. A drop by Imanol Vargas at first base on what could have been the last out of the inning instead allowed a run to score and opened the door for Ryan to surrender a three-run home run four pitches later. That ended Ryan’s night after just six batters faced, and four unearned runs in.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

Designated hitter Luis Rodriguez drove in five, including a pair of two-run doubles, in the Quakes’ rout of the Visalia Rawhide (D-backs).

Shortstop Rayne Doncon, signed by the Dodgers in January 2021 out of San Pedro de Marcoris in the Dominican Republic, got his first two hits since joining the Quakes on Thursday. Doncon, playing just his second game at a full season affiliate, hit a two-run home run in the third inning and singled in the seventh. He turns 19 on September 22.

Dalton Rushing, playing first base for the third time, doubled, singled, walked, and scored three times.

Transactions

Double-A: Tulsa activated pitcher Keegan Curtis from the injured list.

High-A: Right-hander Adolfo Ramirez was sent to Great Lakes after four bulk relief outings in Double-A

Saturday scores

Sunday schedule

10:05 a.m. PT: Great Lakes (Ronan Kopp*) vs. Fort Wayne (Garrett Hawkins)

11:35 a.m.: Tulsa (Kyle Hurt) at Arkansas (Taylor Dollard)

4:05 p.m.: Oklahoma City (Michael Grove & Jon Duplantier) vs. El Paso (Thomas Eshelman)

6 p.m.: Rancho Cucamonga (Darlin Pinales) at Visalia (Brock Jones)

*Ronan Kopp, the Dodgers’ 12th-round draft pick in 2021 who had a 2.81 ERA and 40-percent strikeout rate in Low-A, makes his Loons debut Sunday, five days after getting promoted and thirty days after his 20th birthday.