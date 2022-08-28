Dodgers vs. Marlins Game VI chat

The Dodgers will attempt to pick up their third straight series win on Sunday in their series finale with the Miami Marlins.

Julio Urias takes the mound for the Dodgers in search of his 14th win of the season. Rookie phenom Edward Cabrera will make the start for the Marlins. After missing the previous four games with neck tightness, Gavin Lux makes his return to the lineup and will hit seventh.

The game will be streamed exclusively on Peacock.

Dodgers-Marlins lineups

Julio Urias vs. Edward Cabrera on the mound

Game info