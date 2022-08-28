Julio Urias’ second half domination continues, leads Dodgers to big win

There are two trends that Dodger fans should be very used to by now: Julio Urias is dominant in the second half and Mookie Betts crushes the baseball at loanDepot Park. On Sunday morning, both of those trends continued and led the Dodgers to an 8-1 win over the Marlins.

Despite walking a season high four batters, it’s fair to say that Julio Urias was dominant in this one. Urias allowed one hit, a solo homer to Brian Anderson in the fourth inning. Outside of Anderson, Urias did not allow a runner to pass second base, and only one runner, Burdick in the third, reached second. Every other batter that Urias walked was stranded at first base. Julio now holds a 1.05 ERA in the second half, allowing a total of five earned runs across 43 innings.

Betts picked up where he left off, hammering a solo home run to the deepest part of the yard to leadoff the game. His next home run will tie his career high of 32 set in his MVP season in 2018. Betts would add two more hits throughout the day. Max Muncy and Justin Turner each had big days at the plate, adding three hits a piece. The Dodgers added a second first inning run on a Justin Turner RBI single, taking an early 2-0 lead.

Trayce Thompson’s tear against right handed pitching continued. He homered off of Edward Cabrera in the second inning to extend the lead to 3-0, his seventh home run as a Dodger. Although he was brought over as a platoon guy, Thompson has crazy reverse splits, hitting .360 with an OPS above 1.100 versus righties this year.

Despite his final stat line, Edward Cabrera threw a pretty solid game. After his shaky first inning and allowing a solo home run to Trayce Thompson in the second, Cabrera sat down eleven Dodgers in a row before hitting Trea Turner with a 96 MPH sinker to the head. I think everyone’s heart stopped for a second. Mine did. Trea popped right up, stayed in the game, and proceeded to steal second base on the next pitch. Exhale.

Cabrera left the game following back to back walks to load the bases with two outs in the sixth, trailing 3-1. Long Beach native Tommy Nance entered in relief and gave up singles to Austin Barnes and Mookie Betts, making the score 6-1, all three runs credited to Cabrera.

Chris Martin threw for the first time in almost a week, recording a scoreless eighth inning on only ten pitches. In relief of Urias, Graterol, Martin and Vesia combined to throw three scoreless innings, facing one over the minimum.

The Dodgers would tack on two runs in the ninth and take this one by a score of 8-1.

Sunday particulars

Home runs: Mookie Betts (31), Trayce Thompson (7); Brian Anderson (6)

WP — Julio Urias (14-7): 6 IP, 1 hit, 1 run, 4 walks, 7 strikeouts

LP — Edward Cabrera (4-2): 5.2 IP, 5 hits, 6 runs, 3 walks, 5 strikeouts

Up next

Tony Gonsolin takes the mound Monday in search of his 17th win of the season. First pitch is scheduled for 3:40 PM PST.