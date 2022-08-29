Dodgers Week 21: Mookie Betts powers up

Last week the Dodgers won two out of three games against both opponents, against the Brewers at home and over the Marlins in Miami. A perfectly fine, even stellar week, by all accounts.

But it’s a testament to how well the Dodgers have played this season that winning two-thirds of their games made the winning percentage go down.

Batter of the week

Mookie Betts was on fire, hitting four home runs. He reached 30 home runs for the third time in his career, and is just the fourth player with 30 homers from the leadoff spot in a season.

Betts specifically terrorized the Marlins, with a six-extra-base-hit weekend, and on the season is 14-for-28 against Miami with four home runs, three doubles, and a triple in six games. He has one more game against them on Monday.

Honorable mention goes to Trayce Thompson, who made the most of his playing time by going 6-for-13 (.462) with two home runs and a double, and to Austin Barnes, who drove in six runs in his two starts.

Pitcher of the week

Julio Urías has been a rock for the Dodgers for the second straight season, and he’s been nearly unbeatable for nearly three months. He actually did lose on Monday, but only allowed a run. Urías started twice, allowing a run in six innings both times out. In August, Urías allowed three runs in 30 innings, with 34 strikeouts.

Week 21 results

4-2 record

41 runs scored (6.83 per game)

20 runs allowed (3.33 per game)

.788 pythagorean win percentage

Year to date

88-38 record

683 runs scored (5.42 per game)

398 runs allowed (3.16 per game)

.729 pythagorean win percentage (92-34)

Magic numbers: 16 to clinch the National League West; 21 to clinch a bye into the Division Series

Transactions

Monday: Brusdar Graterol returned after six weeks on the injured list, and Ryan Pepiot was optioned.

Monday: Max Muncy signed a one-year contract for $13.5 million for 2023 (the same amount of his previous club option), plus a new club option for 2024 worth $10 million and potentially $14 million based on plate appearances.

Monday: Reyes Moronta, who was designated for assignment two days earlier, was claimed off waivers by the D-backs.

Game results

Week 21 hitting Player AB R H 2B HR RBI SB BB PA BA OBP SLG OPS Player AB R H 2B HR RBI SB BB PA BA OBP SLG OPS Betts 26 9 9 3 4 7 1 1 29 0.346 0.414 0.923 1.337 J.Turner 22 2 10 3 0 4 0 2 24 0.455 0.500 0.591 1.091 T.Turner 24 6 10 2 0 3 1 4 29 0.417 0.517 0.500 1.017 Freeman 28 5 10 2 0 6 0 0 28 0.357 0.357 0.429 0.786 Taylor 20 3 5 2 0 1 1 2 23 0.250 0.304 0.350 0.654 Bellinger 17 2 4 1 0 2 0 2 19 0.235 0.316 0.294 0.610 Lux 8 1 2 0 0 0 0 1 9 0.250 0.333 0.250 0.583 Muncy 23 2 5 1 0 4 0 4 29 0.217 0.310 0.261 0.571 Smith 17 1 3 1 0 0 0 2 19 0.176 0.263 0.235 0.498 Starters 185 31 58 15 4 27 3 18 209 0.314 0.378 0.459 0.837 Thompson 13 7 6 1 2 5 0 2 15 0.462 0.533 1.000 1.533 Alberto 3 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 4 0.333 0.500 0.667 1.167 Barnes 8 1 3 0 1 6 0 0 8 0.375 0.375 0.750 1.125 Gallo 11 2 1 1 0 2 0 3 14 0.091 0.286 0.182 0.468 Bench 35 10 11 3 3 13 0 6 41 0.314 0.415 0.657 1.072 Offense 220 41 69 18 7 40 3 24 250 0.314 0.384 0.491 0.875

Week 21 pitching Pitcher G Record IP H R ER BB SO ERA WHIP FIP Pitcher G Record IP H R ER BB SO ERA WHIP FIP Urías 2 1-1 12.0 3 2 2 5 14 1.50 0.667 4.48 Anderson 1 0-0 5.3 3 2 1 2 4 1.69 0.938 2.77 Gonsolin 1 1-0 5.0 3 1 1 2 3 1.80 1.000 3.15 May 1 0-1 6.0 5 2 2 1 4 3.00 1.000 2.82 Heaney 1 1-0 6.0 4 2 2 1 10 3.00 0.833 2.98 Starters 6 3-2 34.3 18 9 8 11 35 2.10 0.845 3.47 Graterol 4 0-0 4.3 3 1 0 0 4 0.00 0.692 1.30 Vesia 3 0-0 2.3 1 0 0 0 5 0.00 0.429 -1.14 Phillips 2 0-0 1.7 0 0 0 0 2 0.00 0.000 0.75 Martin 2 0-0 1.3 1 0 0 0 1 0.00 0.750 1.65 Kimbrel 1 0-0 1.0 0 0 0 0 2 0.00 0.000 -0.85 Price 2 1-0 2.7 2 1 1 0 1 3.38 0.750 7.28 Alberto 2 0-0 2.0 1 2 2 0 0 9.00 0.500 11.15 Ferguson 2 0-0 1.7 2 2 2 2 2 10.80 2.400 4.35 Bickford 3 0-0 2.7 6 5 5 3 3 16.88 3.375 10.28 Bullpen 21 1-0 19.7 16 11 10 5 20 4.58 1.068 4.17 Totals 27 4-2 54.0 34 20 18 16 55 3.00 0.926 3.72

Up next

The Dodgers run the Heath Bell gauntlet, finishing off the wraparound series in Miami with one final game Monday, followed by a battle of the top two teams in the National League in New York, then hosting the Padres back at home.

When Clayton Kershaw starts has been decided but not yet announced — either Thursday in New York or Friday at home. My guess — and it’s just a guess — is Kershaw goes Thursday, and Dustin May gets the extra day of rest.