Dodgers Week 21: Mookie Betts powers up

By Eric Stephen
MLB: AUG 26 Dodgers at Marlins Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Last week the Dodgers won two out of three games against both opponents, against the Brewers at home and over the Marlins in Miami. A perfectly fine, even stellar week, by all accounts.

But it’s a testament to how well the Dodgers have played this season that winning two-thirds of their games made the winning percentage go down.

Batter of the week

Mookie Betts was on fire, hitting four home runs. He reached 30 home runs for the third time in his career, and is just the fourth player with 30 homers from the leadoff spot in a season.

Betts specifically terrorized the Marlins, with a six-extra-base-hit weekend, and on the season is 14-for-28 against Miami with four home runs, three doubles, and a triple in six games. He has one more game against them on Monday.

Honorable mention goes to Trayce Thompson, who made the most of his playing time by going 6-for-13 (.462) with two home runs and a double, and to Austin Barnes, who drove in six runs in his two starts.

Pitcher of the week

Julio Urías has been a rock for the Dodgers for the second straight season, and he’s been nearly unbeatable for nearly three months. He actually did lose on Monday, but only allowed a run. Urías started twice, allowing a run in six innings both times out. In August, Urías allowed three runs in 30 innings, with 34 strikeouts.

Week 21 results

4-2 record
41 runs scored (6.83 per game)
20 runs allowed (3.33 per game)
.788 pythagorean win percentage

Year to date

88-38 record
683 runs scored (5.42 per game)
398 runs allowed (3.16 per game)
.729 pythagorean win percentage (92-34)

Magic numbers: 16 to clinch the National League West; 21 to clinch a bye into the Division Series

Transactions

Monday: Brusdar Graterol returned after six weeks on the injured list, and Ryan Pepiot was optioned.

Monday: Max Muncy signed a one-year contract for $13.5 million for 2023 (the same amount of his previous club option), plus a new club option for 2024 worth $10 million and potentially $14 million based on plate appearances.

Monday: Reyes Moronta, who was designated for assignment two days earlier, was claimed off waivers by the D-backs.

Game results

Week 21 hitting

Player AB R H 2B HR RBI SB BB PA BA OBP SLG OPS
Player AB R H 2B HR RBI SB BB PA BA OBP SLG OPS
Betts 26 9 9 3 4 7 1 1 29 0.346 0.414 0.923 1.337
J.Turner 22 2 10 3 0 4 0 2 24 0.455 0.500 0.591 1.091
T.Turner 24 6 10 2 0 3 1 4 29 0.417 0.517 0.500 1.017
Freeman 28 5 10 2 0 6 0 0 28 0.357 0.357 0.429 0.786
Taylor 20 3 5 2 0 1 1 2 23 0.250 0.304 0.350 0.654
Bellinger 17 2 4 1 0 2 0 2 19 0.235 0.316 0.294 0.610
Lux 8 1 2 0 0 0 0 1 9 0.250 0.333 0.250 0.583
Muncy 23 2 5 1 0 4 0 4 29 0.217 0.310 0.261 0.571
Smith 17 1 3 1 0 0 0 2 19 0.176 0.263 0.235 0.498
Starters 185 31 58 15 4 27 3 18 209 0.314 0.378 0.459 0.837
Thompson 13 7 6 1 2 5 0 2 15 0.462 0.533 1.000 1.533
Alberto 3 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 4 0.333 0.500 0.667 1.167
Barnes 8 1 3 0 1 6 0 0 8 0.375 0.375 0.750 1.125
Gallo 11 2 1 1 0 2 0 3 14 0.091 0.286 0.182 0.468
Bench 35 10 11 3 3 13 0 6 41 0.314 0.415 0.657 1.072
Offense 220 41 69 18 7 40 3 24 250 0.314 0.384 0.491 0.875

Week 21 pitching

Pitcher G Record IP H R ER BB SO ERA WHIP FIP
Pitcher G Record IP H R ER BB SO ERA WHIP FIP
Urías 2 1-1 12.0 3 2 2 5 14 1.50 0.667 4.48
Anderson 1 0-0 5.3 3 2 1 2 4 1.69 0.938 2.77
Gonsolin 1 1-0 5.0 3 1 1 2 3 1.80 1.000 3.15
May 1 0-1 6.0 5 2 2 1 4 3.00 1.000 2.82
Heaney 1 1-0 6.0 4 2 2 1 10 3.00 0.833 2.98
Starters 6 3-2 34.3 18 9 8 11 35 2.10 0.845 3.47
Graterol 4 0-0 4.3 3 1 0 0 4 0.00 0.692 1.30
Vesia 3 0-0 2.3 1 0 0 0 5 0.00 0.429 -1.14
Phillips 2 0-0 1.7 0 0 0 0 2 0.00 0.000 0.75
Martin 2 0-0 1.3 1 0 0 0 1 0.00 0.750 1.65
Kimbrel 1 0-0 1.0 0 0 0 0 2 0.00 0.000 -0.85
Price 2 1-0 2.7 2 1 1 0 1 3.38 0.750 7.28
Alberto 2 0-0 2.0 1 2 2 0 0 9.00 0.500 11.15
Ferguson 2 0-0 1.7 2 2 2 2 2 10.80 2.400 4.35
Bickford 3 0-0 2.7 6 5 5 3 3 16.88 3.375 10.28
Bullpen 21 1-0 19.7 16 11 10 5 20 4.58 1.068 4.17
Totals 27 4-2 54.0 34 20 18 16 55 3.00 0.926 3.72

Up next

The Dodgers run the Heath Bell gauntlet, finishing off the wraparound series in Miami with one final game Monday, followed by a battle of the top two teams in the National League in New York, then hosting the Padres back at home.

When Clayton Kershaw starts has been decided but not yet announced — either Thursday in New York or Friday at home. My guess — and it’s just a guess — is Kershaw goes Thursday, and Dustin May gets the extra day of rest.

Week 22 schedule

Mon, Aug 22 Tue, Aug 23 Wed, Aug 24 Thu, Aug 25 Fri, Aug 26 Sat, Aug 27 Sun, Aug 28
Mon, Aug 22 Tue, Aug 23 Wed, Aug 24 Thu, Aug 25 Fri, Aug 26 Sat, Aug 27 Sun, Aug 28
at Marlins at Mets at Mets at Mets vs. Padres vs. Padres vs. Padres
3:40 p.m. 4:10 p.m. 4:10 p.m. 1:10 p.m. 7:10 p.m. 6:10 p.m. 4:08 p.m.
Gonsolin v. Heaney v. Anderson v. Kershaw(?) v. May v. Urías v. Gonsolin v.
López Walker deGrom Bassitt Darvish Manaea (L) Clevinger
SNLA SNLA/TBS SNLA/MLBN* SNLA SNLA SNLA ESPN
*out of market only

