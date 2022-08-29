 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dodgers vs. Marlins Game VII chat

Series finale in Miami

By Eric Stephen
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Miami Marlins Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Dodgers finish off a four-game wraparound series against the Marlins with some things going to plan, and others not.

Tony Gonsolin is not starting the series finale, instead placed on the injured list Monday with forearm tightness. Michael Grove was called up to start in his place.

Gavin Lux started Sunday after missing four days with a neck issue, but is out of the lineup Monday. Hanser Alberto

Lux is expected to return to the lineup Tuesday.

Dodgers-Marlins lineups

Pos Dodgers Pos Marlins
SS Turner SS Wendle (L)
1B Freeman (L) 3B Berti
C Smith RF Anderson
DH Muncy (L) CF Bleday (L)
3B Turner DH Cooper
RF Gallo (L) C Stallings
LF Taylor 1B Díaz (L)
CF Bellinger (L) 2B Leblanc
2B Alberto LF Encarnacion
Michael Grove vs. Pablo López on the mound

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers (88-38) at Marlins (55-72)
  • Pitchers: Michael Grove vs. Pablo López
  • Location: loanDepot Park, Miami
  • Time: 3:40 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA

