Dodgers vs. Marlins Game VII chat

The Dodgers finish off a four-game wraparound series against the Marlins with some things going to plan, and others not.

Tony Gonsolin is not starting the series finale, instead placed on the injured list Monday with forearm tightness. Michael Grove was called up to start in his place.

Mookie Betts is out of the lineup, a planned day off in a series on turf. Gavin Lux started Sunday after missing four days with a neck issue, but is out of the lineup Monday. Hanser Alberto

Lux is expected to return to the lineup Tuesday.

#Dodgers Dave Roberts said Gavin Lux is down today because they didn’t want him to play 6 games straight. He will play the next 4. — Kirsten Watson (@kirsten_watson) August 29, 2022

Dodgers-Marlins lineups Pos Dodgers Pos Marlins Pos Dodgers Pos Marlins SS Turner SS Wendle (L) 1B Freeman (L) 3B Berti C Smith RF Anderson DH Muncy (L) CF Bleday (L) 3B Turner DH Cooper RF Gallo (L) C Stallings LF Taylor 1B Díaz (L) CF Bellinger (L) 2B Leblanc 2B Alberto LF Encarnacion

