Tony Gonsolin placed on injured list with right forearm strain

Tony Gonsolin will not start Monday’s series finale against the Marlins as scheduled. The Dodgers right-hander and current ERA leader in the National League was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday with a right forearm strain.

The roster move was backdated to Friday, so the earliest Gonsolin can return — if all goes well — is September 10. But the more important goal will be to make sure Gonsolin is ready to pitch in the postseason, but that would likely require at least a few starts during the regular season to ramp up.

Tony Gonsolin innings pitched Year Majors Minors Postseason Total Year Majors Minors Postseason Total 2016 31.0 5.0 36.0 2017 70.0 0.7 70.7 2018 128.0 11.7 139.7 2019 40.0 41.3 81.3 2020 46.7 9.3 56.0 2021 55.7 12.7 4.0 72.3 2022 128.3 128.3

It’s been a dream season for Gonsolin, who made his first All-Star team this year and is currently 16-1 with a 2.10 ERA in 23 starts.

He’s also pitched 128⅓ innings, just over 11 innings shy of his professional high — counting the majors, minors, and postseason — set in 2018 while in High-A and Double-A. Gonsolin’s innings total this season exactly matches his total from 2020-21 combined.

Michael Grove was called up to start in Gonsolin’s place on Monday in Miami. Grove, who pitched last Tuesday for Triple-A Oklahoma City. He was listed to start in tandem with Jon Duplantier on Sunday night in Triple-A, but did not pitch.

Grove, the Dodgers’ second-round draft pick in 2018, made his major league debut in May and in two games allowed seven runs (three earned) in 4⅔ innings, with four walks and three strikeouts. He had the unusual path of jumping from Double-A to the Dodgers, and pitched in the majors before pitching in Triple-A.

With Oklahoma City this season, Grove has a 3.71 ERA in 12 games, with 56 strikeouts and 18 walks in 51 innings, including allowing two or fewer runs in eight of his last nine games.