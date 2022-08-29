Mookie Betts wins National League player of the week

Mookie Betts had a weekend to remember in Miami, and for his efforts on Monday was named National League player of the week.

The Dodgers outfielder hit two home runs and a double in Friday’s wild back-and-forth win over the Marlins. Betts homered again on Saturday, his 30th of the season. He opened Sunday’s game with another home run, adding to one of the most obscure stat nuggets I’ve ever seen, courtesy of MLB’s player of the week press release:

Recorded eight hits, four homers, seven RBI and a stolen base across three games over the weekend at Marlins Park. Became the fourth player in franchise history to reach those totals across any three-game span, joining Shawn Green (2001), Jim Wynn (1974) and Hall of Famer Roy Campanella (1953).

That’s a stat Ross Porter would love, which I say with the utmost respect.

For the week, Betts hit .346/.414/.923 with four home runs, three doubles, nine runs scored, and seven RBI. That not only earned Betts the coveted True Blue LA batter of the week, but was also the fourth time Betts has captured an MLB player of the week. Amazingly, this was the first such honor for Betts since July 2017 with Boston.

Betts is the third Dodger to win NL player of the week this season, joining Cody Bellinger (April 18-24) and Freddie Freeman (June 20-26 and July 11-17).