Chris Taylor begins rehab assignment in Triple-A

Today’s Dodgers minor league recap is a short one.
Chris Taylor began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday night on the road against the Salt Lake Bees (Angels). He was hitless in three at-bats and was hit by a pitch. Taylor played six innings in left field.
Taylor batted leadoff, and Edwin Ríos batted second, playing seven innings at third base. Ríos was 2-for-4 with a double. Ríos has played four games so far with Oklahoma City, including back-to-back games on Saturday and Sunday, with one of those games at designated hitter. Ríos is expected to be on assignment for a couple weeks.
Notable
Andre Jackson struck out 10 in five scoreless inning for Oklahoma City.
Andy Pages and Ryan Ward homered for Double-A Tulsa.
Jorbit Vivas had two hits and drove in two for High-A Great Lakes.
Yunior Garcia had three hits, including a home run for Low-A Rancho Cucamonga.
Transactions
- Triple-A: Miguel Vargas was called up to the Dodgers.
- Double-A: Clayton Beeter was traded to the Yankees. Justin Yurchak was activated from the temporary inactive list.
- High-A: Alex De Jesus was traded to the Blue Jays. Newly acquired pitcher Nick Frasso was assigned to Great Lakes. Catcher Max Hewitt was activated.
Tuesday scores
- Oklahoma City 2, Salt Lake 1
- Northwest Arkansas 9, Tulsa 5
- Lake County 4, Great Lakes 3
- Inland Empire 10, Rancho Cucamonga 7
Wednesday schedule
- 4 p.m. PT: Great Lakes (Emmet Sheehan) at Lake County (Rodney Boone)
- 5:05 p.m.: Tulsa (TBA) at Northwest Arkansas (T.J. Sikkema)
- 5:35 p.m.: Oklahoma City (Dustin May/Jon Duplantier) at Salt Lake (Mike Mayers)
- 6:30 p.m.: Rancho Cucamonga (Edgardo Henriquez) vs. Inland Empire (Joey Walsh)
