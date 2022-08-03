Chris Taylor begins rehab assignment in Triple-A

Today’s Dodgers minor league recap is a short one.

Chris Taylor began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday night on the road against the Salt Lake Bees (Angels). He was hitless in three at-bats and was hit by a pitch. Taylor played six innings in left field.

Taylor batted leadoff, and Edwin Ríos batted second, playing seven innings at third base. Ríos was 2-for-4 with a double. Ríos has played four games so far with Oklahoma City, including back-to-back games on Saturday and Sunday, with one of those games at designated hitter. Ríos is expected to be on assignment for a couple weeks.

Notable

Andre Jackson struck out 10 in five scoreless inning for Oklahoma City.

Andy Pages and Ryan Ward homered for Double-A Tulsa.

Jorbit Vivas had two hits and drove in two for High-A Great Lakes.

Yunior Garcia had three hits, including a home run for Low-A Rancho Cucamonga.

Transactions

Triple-A : Miguel Vargas was called up to the Dodgers.

: Miguel Vargas was called up to the Dodgers. Double-A : Clayton Beeter was traded to the Yankees. Justin Yurchak was activated from the temporary inactive list.

: Clayton Beeter was traded to the Yankees. Justin Yurchak was activated from the temporary inactive list. High-A: Alex De Jesus was traded to the Blue Jays. Newly acquired pitcher Nick Frasso was assigned to Great Lakes. Catcher Max Hewitt was activated.

Tuesday scores

Wednesday schedule