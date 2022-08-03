 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chris Taylor begins rehab assignment in Triple-A

By Eric Stephen
Dodgers outfielder Chris Taylor takes batting practice before his first minor league rehab assignment game with Triple-A Oklahoma City on August 2, 2022.
Photo: OKC Dodgers
Photo: OKC Dodgers

Today’s Dodgers minor league recap is a short one.

Chris Taylor began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday night on the road against the Salt Lake Bees (Angels). He was hitless in three at-bats and was hit by a pitch. Taylor played six innings in left field.

Taylor batted leadoff, and Edwin Ríos batted second, playing seven innings at third base. Ríos was 2-for-4 with a double. Ríos has played four games so far with Oklahoma City, including back-to-back games on Saturday and Sunday, with one of those games at designated hitter. Ríos is expected to be on assignment for a couple weeks.

Notable

Andre Jackson struck out 10 in five scoreless inning for Oklahoma City.

Andy Pages and Ryan Ward homered for Double-A Tulsa.

Jorbit Vivas had two hits and drove in two for High-A Great Lakes.

Yunior Garcia had three hits, including a home run for Low-A Rancho Cucamonga.

Transactions

Tuesday scores

Wednesday schedule

  • 4 p.m. PT: Great Lakes (Emmet Sheehan) at Lake County (Rodney Boone)
  • 5:05 p.m.: Tulsa (TBA) at Northwest Arkansas (T.J. Sikkema)
  • 5:35 p.m.: Oklahoma City (Dustin May/Jon Duplantier) at Salt Lake (Mike Mayers)
  • 6:30 p.m.: Rancho Cucamonga (Edgardo Henriquez) vs. Inland Empire (Joey Walsh)

