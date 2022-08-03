The show must go on: Dodgers 9, Giants 5

We must do what Vin always did and keep going.

It felt important that a recap of some kind exist for Tuesday night’s game, even if the author of this piece is woefully underprepared to write it.

Frankly, anything that is written about this game will be woefully inadequate to the circumstances that occurred elsewhere. Far better writers than me will be far more eloquent in what the passing of Vincent Edward Scully, longtime announcer of the Los Angeles/Brooklyn Dodgers and arguably, the finest broadcaster in all of sports, means to them. Far better writers will tell their stories of how Vin conducted himself or how Vin often let the cheering of the crowd tell the tale. Far better writers will share anecdotes of how Vin touched their lives from the joy of knowing him.

I am not one of those writers, but I will do my best for you all today.

A baseball game was played at Oracle Park on Tuesday night in San Francisco. The box score will tell you that the Dodgers went up early 6-0, and then almost just as quickly, the Giants stormed back, making the game 6-5. No one who was at Oracle Park that night will likely remember that fact. Because everyone who is a Dodgers fan or a fan of baseball, in general, will remember where they were when they heard that Vin Scully had died. And then, the outcome of this particular game did not seem to matter.

Twitter was suddenly filled with anecdotes and stories about Vin Scully and what he meant to everyone. A vigil was erected at the entrance of Dodger Stadium where fans, most of whom never knew Vin personally, felt compelled to honor Vin by leaving items at the memorial.

What should not be forgotten is that the current team of Dodgers announcers on both television and radio did what Vin would have done under the circumstances, what Vin had done during the numerous times that he had to keep broadcasting when terrible news came. They kept going, even though their hearts were collectively breaking.

And while one can say that they could have mentally prepared for this day; that yes, of course, Vin Scully was 94 and his passing is a likely outcome of his age, no one can adequately deal with the enormity of the moment until it had finally, terribly arrived. But when the moment came, everyone involved did what they always did: they did what Vin Scully would have done and kept going. Vin Scully wouldn’t want a fuss about his passing, because he appeared to be one of the most humble men to ever be associated with any sport. But with apologies to Vin, I think we can disregard what he wanted just this once, and let ourselves make a fuss about his passing. Even at 94, it was far too soon.

Ultimately, the Dodgers won this game, 9-5. Normally, you would have Eric, Craig, Samantha, Jake, or anyone qualified to write up the particulars, so please bear with us as our hearts are collectively broken.

Regular programming will resume today, as the show must go on. But come Friday at Dodger Stadium, there will likely be not a single dry eye in the house when it is time to say those five words that even now, we will never forget in Vin’s voice:

“It’s time for Dodger baseball!”

Tuesday particulars

Home runs: Mookie Betts (24); Joey Bart (8)

WP — Tyler Anderson (12-1): 5 IP, 6 hits, 5 runs, 4 walks, 3 strikeouts

LP — Alex Wood (7-9): 5⅓ IP, 9 hits, 6 runs, 1 walk, 6 strikeouts

Up next

Julio Urías takes the mound against Alex Cobb as the Dodgers try to clinch a series victory on Wednesday (6:45 p.m.; SportsNet LA, MLB Network).