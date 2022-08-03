Goodnight, everybody: Tributes to Vin Scully pour in

It seems only right that the Dodgers were playing in San Francisco’s Oracle Park, the site of Vin Scully’s last broadcast, when news broke that the legendary announcer had died.

Even that word — legendary — seems insufficient to describe Scully. Who else, within the sports world or outside of it, is so beloved? Who else could tell bedtime stories that lulled millions to sleep one night, then transport those same people, wherever they may be, to the electricity of the ballpark on the next? No one, of course. Scully has a special place in our hearts not just because he was a truly gifted storyteller. It’s because the warmth, gratitude, generosity, and love he shared with us were all genuine, every minute of every day, whether he was on the air or not. He truly created joy.

It took no time at all for memories, obituaries, tweets, stories, and tributes to begin rolling in last night. For today’s Dodgers Links, here are some you won’t want to miss:

Dodgers Links

Bill Plunkett at the OC Register collected memories from Dodgers past and present, while Dean Musgrove at the L.A. Daily News shared photos of fans gathered at Dodger Stadium last night to remember Scully.

Los Angeles Times columnist Helene Ellliott recalls the months during which her living room floor was filled with photos of Scully for a book and how those snaps connected her to generations of fans.

Bill Shaikin at the L.A. Times wrote about Scully, the fans, and the transistor radio that brought them all together less than a month ago, a fitting story to remember today.

Joe Davis and Jessica Mendoza were calling the game on TV last night and did an impressive job of soldiering through after hearing of Scully’s passing. Davis shared the story of how he accidentally ignored Scully’s calls after becoming the Dodgers’ new play-by-play announcer:

.@Joe_Davis shares the story of his first interaction with the legendary Vin Scully. pic.twitter.com/Mih4u47yq1 — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) August 3, 2022

And the Baseball Hall of Fame put together this fantastic video memorial, featuring some of Scully’s most memorable calls: