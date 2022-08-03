 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dodgers at Giants Game XII chat

The Dodgers look to wrap up a series win against the Giants

By Estevão Maximo
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

in a series of left-handers, the Dodgers send out their third one in Julio Urías to face off against right-hander Alex Cobb. The Giants will want to avoid a series loss at home after dropping the first two to the Dodgers.

It is not lost on all of us that this will be the first full game the Dodgers play since the passing of the legendary much more than a broadcaster, Vin Scully. We’ll miss you greatly Vin, and our condolences go out to his family, and the entire baseball world, which is immeasurably sadder without in it.

Dodgers-Giants lineups

Pos Dodgers Pos Giants
RF Betts RF Slater
SS Turner 2B Flores
1B Freeman (L) 1B Belt (L)
3B Muncy (L) DH Mercedes
CF Thompson 3B Davis
2B Lux (L) LF González (L)
DH Vargas C Bart
LF Outman (L) SS Machado
C Barnes CF Johnson (S)
Julio Urías vs. Alex Cobb on the mound

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers (70-33) at Giants (51-53)
  • Pitchers: Julio Urías vs. Alex Cobb
  • Location: Oracle Park, San Francisco
  • Time: 6:45 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)

