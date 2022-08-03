Dodgers at Giants Game XII chat

in a series of left-handers, the Dodgers send out their third one in Julio Urías to face off against right-hander Alex Cobb. The Giants will want to avoid a series loss at home after dropping the first two to the Dodgers.

It is not lost on all of us that this will be the first full game the Dodgers play since the passing of the legendary much more than a broadcaster, Vin Scully. We’ll miss you greatly Vin, and our condolences go out to his family, and the entire baseball world, which is immeasurably sadder without in it.

Dodgers-Giants lineups Pos Dodgers Pos Giants Pos Dodgers Pos Giants RF Betts RF Slater SS Turner 2B Flores 1B Freeman (L) 1B Belt (L) 3B Muncy (L) DH Mercedes CF Thompson 3B Davis 2B Lux (L) LF González (L) DH Vargas C Bart LF Outman (L) SS Machado C Barnes CF Johnson (S)

