Los Angeles Dodgers v San Francisco Giants

August 3: Dodgers 3, Giants 0

7th straight win over SF for LA

Contributors: Estevão Maximo and Eric Stephen
Julio Urías pitched six scoreless with a little help from escape artist Evan Phillips, and Miguel Vargas had two run-scoring hits in his major league debut to lead the Dodgers over the Giants on Wednesday night at Oracle Park in San Francisco.

4 Total Updates Since
Aug 1, 2022, 5:02am PDT