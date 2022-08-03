August 3: Dodgers 3, Giants 0

Julio Urías pitched six scoreless with a little help from escape artist Evan Phillips, and Miguel Vargas had two run-scoring hits in his major league debut to lead the Dodgers over the Giants on Wednesday night at Oracle Park in San Francisco.
August 3
When in trouble, Dodgers call on Evan Phillips
Evan Phillips stranded a bases-loaded, no-out situation for the second night in a row, helping Julio Urías pitch scoreless baseball for a third Dodgers win in as many nights over the Giants in San Francisco.
August 3
Dodgers at Giants Game XII chat
The Dodgers look to wrap up a series win against the Giants
August 3
Joey Gallo activated, Miguel Vargas starts at DH
The Dodgers activated new trade acquisition Joey Gallo before Wednesday’s game against the Giants.
August 1
Up next: Dodgers at Giants
The Dodgers and Giants meet for a four-game series at Oracle Park in San Francisco. The home team has won all nine games in this year’s matchup.