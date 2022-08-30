Dodgers and Mets open a showdown series Tuesday in New York

The Dodgers are in New York to play the Mets, a battle of the top two teams in the National League at Citi Field.

Dodgers-Mets matchup Stat Dodgers Mets Stat Dodgers Mets Record 89-38 (.701) 82-47 (.636) Split 44-22 road 43-20 home Matchup W 2 2 Run diff. +286 (1st) +127 (5th) RS/game 5.40 (1st) 4.71 (5th) wRC+ 123 (1st) 112 (6th) HR 169 (5th) 129 (17th) SB 81 (7th) 48 (24th) RA/game 3.15 (1st) 3.72 (4th) ERA 2.84 (1st) 3.55 (6th) ERA+ 147 (1st) 112 (5th) FIP 3.40 (1st) 3.58 (7th) IP/start 5.43 (9th) 5.51 (8th) K rate 24.8% (5th) 25.6% (1st) BB rate 6.9% (2nd) 7.3% (5th)

In addition to the local broadcasts for both teams, the series opener is televised nationally by TBS, the latter with Brian Anderson and Ron Darling on the call along with field reporter Matt Winer.

The Dodgers finished their Brewers-Marlins two-week sojourn with 10 wins in 14 games, including taking three of four games against the Marlins in Miami.

LA’s best-in-baseball road record of 44-22 (.667) is better than all but three other MLB teams’ home records. One of those is the Mets, who are 43-20 (.683) at Citi Field, where New York has won its last five series and 15 of their last 18 home games.

Andrew Heaney is coming off one of his best starts of the season, striking out 10 in six innings against Milwaukee. Heaney has reached double-digit strikeouts in his last two starts and three times this season, fueling his 1.94 ERA in nine starts.

The left-hander leads the team with a 35.2-percent strikeout rate, which ranks ninth in the majors among pitchers with at least 30 innings.

Taijuan Walker starts for the Mets

Should Mets closer Edwin Díaz, who leads the majors with a 50-percent strikeout rate, enter in a save situation during this series, Tuesday is the best night to do it. Timmy Trumpet, one half of the duo behind “Narco,” the song used by Díaz when entering games, will be at Citi Field for the series opener, and will play the trumpet live if Díaz enters the game.

Here’s [in the most New York Times voice possible] Mr. Trumpet, reveling in Díaz using his song from a few weeks back.

Timmy Trumpet watches Edwin Díaz enter to his song, Narco



(via IG/timmytrumpet, h/t @DeeshaThosar) pic.twitter.com/Va0XhYH4Nx — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) August 15, 2022

Tuesday game info

Teams: Dodgers (89-38) at Mets (82-47)

Pitchers: Andrew Heaney vs. Taijuan Walker

Location: Citi Field, New York

Time: 4:10 p.m. PT

TV: SportsNet LA, TBS