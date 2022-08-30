Dodgers vs. Mets series preview, with Amazin’ Avenue

Today’s episode of Leading Off with True Blue LA is a crossover podcast with Brian Salvatore of Amazin’ Avenue, previewing the showdown series between the Dodgers and Mets at Citi Field.

These teams own the best two records in the National League, with the Dodgers in control in the NL West and the Mets ahead of a strong Braves team in the NL East. Los Angeles has the best offense in MLB, but New York is no slouch. The Mets have six qualified players with a 120 OPS+, the Dodgers have five, and no other major league team has more than four.

Jacob deGrom was on the injured list when these two teams played in June — splitting four games at Dodger Stadium — but he’s healthy this time around, and will pitch on Wednesday, the middle game of the series. Clayton Kershaw was also sidelined during the last series, and could start the series finale on Thursday, if he doesn’t start Friday at home against the Padres instead.

We talk a lot about our impressions of each team, as well as the parallels between Trayce Thompson and Daniel Vogelbach (this makes sense; trust me), and the importance of a team and ownership group recognizing and embracing its past.

For more Mets news, Amazin’ Avenue is the spot. Or you could listen to one of their many podcasts.

Podcast links

Ways to listen

RSS feed

Episode link (time: 1:09:30)