Tony Gonsolin lands on the injured list

It’s a rare double-podcast morning, with this episode of Leading Off with True Blue LA focusing on the news of Tony Gonsolin landing on the injured list with right forearm inflammation.

Our other podcast episode this morning is a Dodgers-Mets series preview with Brian Salvatore of Amazin’ Avenue.

All Dodgers parties in Miami on Monday seemed to think Gonsolin’s IL stint could be relatively short, possibly missing only two starts. The move was backdated to Friday, so the earliest Gonsolin could return is September 10, if he’s ready.

Also on this episode, even though this does accomplish the silver lining of limiting Gonsolin’s innings as his workload approaches unseen territory, why this isn’t necessarily a faux injured list stint or a phantom IL move, which we’ve seen more glaring examples of in the past.

I also look at other starting pitchers to get hurt this year, since Gonsolin is the fourth member of the Dodgers opening day rotation to land on the injured list in 2022. It’s instructive to look back at what was said at the outset with those injuries, and how that compares to actual time missed, and what’s important to listen for when it comes to Dave Roberts’ prognostications.

