August 30: Dodgers 4, Mets 3

Gavin Lux drove in three runs with two run-scoring singles, and the Dodgers held on thanks in part to relief work from Heath Hembree and Jake Reed, who were both called up from Triple-A earlier in the day. Reed picked up his first major league save to beat the Mets on Tuesday night at Citi Field in New York.
Aug 23, 2022, 5:04am PDT
August 30
Lux’s big night leads the Dodgers
Gavin Lux drove in three of the Dodgers’ four runs as the Dodgers take game one in Queens.
August 30
Clayton Kershaw will return Thursday vs. Mets
Clayton Kershaw will be activated from the injured list Thursday to start the Dodgers’ series finale against the Mets, after missing nearly four weeks with low back pain.
August 30
Dodgers vs. Mets Game V chat
The National League’s two best teams kick off a three-game series on Tuesday.
August 30
Dodgers-Mets preview, with Amazin’ Avenue
A preview of the three-game series between the division-leading Dodgers and division-leading Mets, owners of the top two records in the National League, and on a potential collision course for October. Plus, the importance of a team and ownership group remembering and celebrating its past.
August 30
Dodgers vs. Mets viewing guide
The Dodgers take on the Mets on Tuesday at Citi Field in a battle between the top two teams in the National League. Here’s how to watch, plus pitching information about the series opener.
August 23
Dodgers-Mets opener in New York will be televised by TBS
The Dodgers-Mets game on August 30 at Citi Field in New York will be televised nationally by TBS.