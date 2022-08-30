 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets

August 30: Dodgers 4, Mets 3

Dodgers win 90th game

Contributors: Jake Dicker and Eric Stephen
Gavin Lux drove in three runs with two run-scoring singles, and the Dodgers held on thanks in part to relief work from Heath Hembree and Jake Reed, who were both called up from Triple-A earlier in the day. Reed picked up his first major league save to beat the Mets on Tuesday night at Citi Field in New York.

Aug 23, 2022, 5:04am PDT