Dodgers vs. Mets Game V chat

The two best teams in the National League kick off a three game series on Tuesday as the Dodgers travel east to take on the New York Mets.
Andrew Heaney makes the start for the Dodgers in Game 1, Taijuan Walker takes the ball for the Mets. After his scheduled off-day yesterday, Mookie Betts makes his return to the lineup.
Dodgers-Mets lineups
Today’s #Dodgers lineup at Mets: pic.twitter.com/PxA9Zy02FA— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 30, 2022
Marquee matchup. #LGM— New York Mets (@Mets) August 30, 2022
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers (89-38) at Mets (82-47)
- Pitchers: Andrew Heaney vs. Taijuan Walker
- Location: Citi Field, Queens
- Time: 4:10 p.m. PT
- TV: TBS, SportsNet LA
