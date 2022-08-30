 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dodgers vs. Mets Game V chat

The National League’s two best teams kick off a three-game series on Tuesday.

By Jake Dicker
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The two best teams in the National League kick off a three game series on Tuesday as the Dodgers travel east to take on the New York Mets.

Andrew Heaney makes the start for the Dodgers in Game 1, Taijuan Walker takes the ball for the Mets. After his scheduled off-day yesterday, Mookie Betts makes his return to the lineup.

Dodgers-Mets lineups

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers (89-38) at Mets (82-47)
  • Pitchers: Andrew Heaney vs. Taijuan Walker
  • Location: Citi Field, Queens
  • Time: 4:10 p.m. PT
  • TV: TBS, SportsNet LA

