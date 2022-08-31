The Dodgers face a stiff test in the middle game Wednesday night at Citi Field, and not just from the National League East-leading Mets. They also have to face the terrifying Jacob deGrom, against whom scoring runs requires solving several riddles on an epic quest.

Los Angeles won the series opener on Tuesday, with a big game from Gavin Lux, Evan Phillips reaching a hidden perfect game, and newly-called-up relievers Heath Hembree and Jake Reed each earning a decision.

In addition to the local broadcast on SportsNet LA, the middle game of Dodgers vs. Mets will be televised by MLB Network, though only outside of the Los Angeles and New York markets.

deGrom won Cy Young Awards in 2018 and 2019, making 32 starts in each season. Since that hardware, deGrom has made 32 starts, only it’s over three seasons, one truncated by a pandemic and two others shortened by elbow and shoulder injuries.

Jacob deGrom’s last five years Year(s) Starts IP ERA FIP BB K K rate Year(s) Starts IP ERA FIP BB K K rate 2018 32 217.0 1.70 1.98 46 269 32.2% 2019 32 204.0 2.43 2.67 44 255 31.7% 2020-22 32 189.3 1.71 1.58 31 296 42.6%

In between injuries, deGrom has been as good as ever. Since the start of the 2020 season, he’s striking out batters at the rate of the best relievers in the game, only doing so while pitching six innings a game.

Wednesday is deGrom’s sixth start this season, and he enters with 46 strikeouts against only two walks, allowing seven total runs. The Dodgers will have their hands full.

Tyler Anderson, the innings leader for the 90-win Dodgers, starts the middle game of the series for Los Angeles.

Wednesday game info