Chris Taylor has been struggling at the plate after coming back from a fractured foot, batting 12 for 61 as of Sunday’s game.

Manager Dave Roberts, usually an even-keeled skipper when it comes to his players, called Taylor’s most recent skid “alarming.”

“I know he’s not trying to swing and miss, trying to strike out,” Roberts said, per Bill Plunkett at the Orange County Register. “But I think for me to feel confident to run him out there more consistently, it’s just got to get better. And I know he understands that too. He’s more frustrated than anyone is.”

Roberts said that Taylor is perhaps the most mechanical of the Dodgers in his approach to the plate, making it more challenging to bounce back from issues.

As Taylor works to rediscover his swing, Joey Gallo and Trayce Thompson have been seeing more time in the outfield instead. And after Taylor made a few messy starts at second while Gavin Lux dealt with neck issues, it’s safe to say that everyone is eager for Taylor to find it.

