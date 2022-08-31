 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dodgers find relief against Mets

Heath Hembree and Jake Reed helped LA win the opener in NY

By Eric Stephen
Los Angeles Dodgers v. New York Mets Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Today’s Leading Off with True Blue LA podcast looks back at the opener of Dodgers vs. Mets, which in many ways was a playoff atmosphere but also a reminder of the daily grind of the regular season.

Gavin Lux continued to impress, driving home the Dodgers’ final three runs, breaking ties twice with run-scoring hits. Andrew Heaney continued to tantalize by piling up strikeouts and missing bats, but when he didn’t miss bats, sometimes, the ball was hit a long way.

Called up for bullpen coverage earlier in the day, Heath Hembree and Jake Reed comprised half of the Dodgers available relief corps in the series opener. Hembree pitched a scoreless inning to earn the win, and Reed pitched a scoreless ninth for his first career save.

The outcome — the Dodgers’ 90th win of the season — was perhaps expected, but how exactly they got there made Tuesday’s game an unexpected treat.

Also, some thoughts on Clayton Kershaw and Miguel Vargas both getting activated when rosters expand on Thursday.

