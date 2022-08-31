August 31: Mets 2, Dodgers 1

The Dodgers got seven strong innings from Tyler Anderson and a home run by Mookie Betts. But it wasn’t quite enough against Jacob deGrom, Edwin Díaz and the Mets, one-run victors on Wednesday night at Citi Field in New York.
Aug 31, 2022, 4:59am PDT
August 31
Sometimes you go up against Jacob deGrom
Jacob deGrom was his usual stingy self, out-dueling Tyler Anderson in a one-run game, won by the Mets over the Dodgers. Brandon Nimmo robbed Justin Turner of a potential game-tying home run.
August 31
Dodgers vs. Mets Game VI chat
Tyler Anderson goes up against Jacob deGrom
August 31
Dodgers vs. Mets Wednesday viewing guide
The Dodgers and Mets are back at it again on Wednesday, with Tyler Anderson matching up on the mound with Jacob deGrom at Citi Field.