 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

  • Stream
Los Angeles Dodgers v New York Mets

August 31: Mets 2, Dodgers 1

Brandon Nimmo robbed Justin Turner of a game-tying home run in the seventh

Contributors: Estevão Maximo and Eric Stephen
/ new

The Dodgers got seven strong innings from Tyler Anderson and a home run by Mookie Betts. But it wasn’t quite enough against Jacob deGrom, Edwin Díaz and the Mets, one-run victors on Wednesday night at Citi Field in New York.

3 Total Updates Since
Aug 31, 2022, 4:59am PDT