James Outman wins Player of the Week, proceeds to hit for the second cycle in a week

James Outman has apparently decided that he will now have one cycle per week for the rest of the season. Or maybe that’s just what it seems like since he completed the second time in less than a week on Tuesday night.

Minor League Baseball named Outman the Player of the Week for August 22-28 after he went 12-for-21 with 10 extra-base hits, including a 5-for-5 performance Friday for Oklahoma City’s first cycle in 11 years. He was even better the second time around, going 4-for-4 with two walks to reach base in all six plate appearances.

No. 13 @Dodgers prospect James Outman completes the feat for the second time in four games for the @okc_dodgers: pic.twitter.com/t4dN1iKiL9 — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) August 31, 2022

The 25-year-old hit a three-run homer in the second inning, doubled in the fourth, tripled in the sixth and drove in the game’s final two runs on a single in the ninth inning. With the two big nights in a five-day span, Outman has raised his OPS to 1.111 while hitting .304/.407/.704 in 32 games for OKC. Between the two levels in the minors this season, he has hit a combined 25 homers and driven in 90 runs.

James Outman is on another planet right now!



The three-run blast to center field pushes the lead to 10-0! pic.twitter.com/KxVHj2Kz8G — Oklahoma City Dodgers (@okc_dodgers) August 31, 2022

Triple-A Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City jumped all over Round Rock (Rangers) pitching Tuesday to open the series with a 17-8 beatdown on the road in Texas.

The Dodgers scored the first 11 runs of the game by the third inning thanks in large part to a Jason Martin grand slam and a three-run homer in the second for Outman as he made his way towards hitting for the cycle again.

OKC sent nine men to the plate in the first and didn’t record an out until after Martin had slammed the Dodgers to a 6-0 lead. A single and two walks started the night for the Dodgers, setting up a two-run single for Michael Busch. Outman walked and Martin deposited a ball onto the berm in left field.

The boys are wasting no time tonight!



Jason Martin connects on a GRAND SLAM to make it 6-0 in the 1st inning!



J-Mart has now taken over the league lead in HR (29) and RBI (98). pic.twitter.com/n1Dc2dsFjY — Oklahoma City Dodgers (@okc_dodgers) August 31, 2022

The Dodgers kept pouring it on after taking the 11-0 lead, scoring two in the seventh and three in the ninth to cap the offensive outburst. Round Rock tried to make a game of it hitting a solo shot and three-run homer in the third off Andre Jackson and another three-run long ball in the sixth that made it 12-7. That would be as close as they got though.

A total of seven hitters had at least two hits in the game for OKC, including Devin Mann taking over for Miguel Vargas after he reached on walks in his first two plate appearances. Mann had three singles in four at-bats off the bench, driving in a run in the third and the seventh.

Double-A Tulsa

The Drillers used a little bit of luck and a five-run inning to come out on top in a 7-3 win over Northwest Arkansas (Royals) Tuesday.

Down 3-0 with two outs and two on in the bottom of the third, Carson Taylor hit a ground ball towards first that likely would’ve ended the inning. Instead, the ball hit the base and bounced into the outfield for an RBI-single. Leonel Valera followed with a three-run homer and Kody Hoese went back-to-back with a solo smash to cap off the gifted inning.

Straight up the middle for Leonel Valera, and the Drillers snag the lead in the 4th! pic.twitter.com/AnemSG1WMD — Tulsa Drillers (@TulsaDrillers) August 31, 2022

Tulsa tacked on two more thanks to an error in the seventh and her on for only their third win in the last 13 games.

Starter Nick Nastrini lasted only 3 1⁄ 3 innings for the Drillers but struck out seven while allowing four hits and a walk. Four relievers combined to give up just one hit and two walks the rest of the way to keep the Naturals off the board to secure the win.

High-A Great Lakes

Down 3-1 heading to the eighth, the Loons gave up five runs to Lake County to put the game out of reach as they fell 8-1 in the opener.

Luis Diaz brought the only run of the day home on a groundout in the fourth inning that tied the game at that point.

Starter Kendall Williams struck out seven over six innings of work, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits and four walks.

But it’s not all bad news here as Ismael Alcantara won Player of the Week for the Midwest League. The 23-year-old outfielder went 7-for-17 with three homers in their series last week against Fort Wayne.

#Mets prospect Shervyen Newton batted .391 with three home runs -- hit in three straight games -- and 10 RBIs for @BKCyclones. pic.twitter.com/rnKd0mFcvv — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) August 29, 2022

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

The Quakes allowed a go-ahead sac fly in the eighth that led to them dropping the opener with Inland Empire (Angels) Tuesday.

Taylor Young had given Rancho a 2-1 lead with a two-run homer in the fourth inning for his first professional homer after the Dodgers drafted him earlier this year.

After the Quakes gave two runs back in the bottom of the inning, Yeiner Fernandez tied the game with a solo homer in the fifth. But that was it for Rancho on offense the rest of the way.

Dalton Rushing took home the third Player of the Week honors for the organization last week, going 12-for-23 with a homer and seven runs driven in.

Transactions

Triple-A: Los Angeles Dodgers optioned RHP Phil Bickford and RHP Michael Grove to Oklahoma City Dodgers. Los Angeles Dodgers recalled RHP Jake Reed and selected the contract of RHP Heath Hembree from Oklahoma City Dodgers.

High-A: Great Lakes Loons activated RHP Michael Hobbs from the 60-day injured list and transferred C Max Hewitt to the Development List.

