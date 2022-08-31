 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dodgers 2023 spring training schedule starts on February 25

32 games in 32 days

By Eric Stephen
Los Angeles Dodgers v Chicago White Sox Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images

The Dodgers spring training schedule for 2023 starts on Saturday, February 25 with a road game against the Brewers, one of 32 games on the exhibition slate.

Twenty-nine of those games are in Arizona over a 29-day span, which includes two off days and two days of split-squad games, the latter for the first time since 2020. Of the Arizona slate of games, the Dodgers play 16 times at Camelback Ranch, including twice against the White Sox, with whom they share the facility.

The exhibition schedule ends with three Freeway Series games against the Angels, first on Sunday, March 26 at Dodger Stadium, followed by March 27-28 at Angel Stadium in Anaheim.

Opening day of the regular season is Thursday, March 30. The Dodgers open the 2023 season with a four-game series at home, hosting the Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium.

Game times for spring games haven’t been officially announced, but here is the schedule with the game times we do have so far.

2023 Dodgers spring training schedule

Date Opponent Location Time (PT)
Date Opponent Location Time (PT)
Sat, Feb 25 Brewers Maryvale 12:10 p.m.
Sun, Feb 26 Cubs Camelback Ranch 12:05 p.m.
Mon, Feb 27 Padres Peoria 12:10 p.m.
Tue, Feb 28 Reds Camelback Ranch 12:05 p.m.
Wed, Mar 1 Rangers Surprise
Thu, Mar 2 D-backs Camelback Ranch 12:05 p.m.
Fri, Mar 3 Angels Tempe
Sat, Mar 4 Royals Surprise
Sun, Mar 5 White Sox Camelback Ranch 12:05 p.m.
Mon, Mar 6 Padres Camelback Ranch 12:05 p.m.
Tue, Mar 7 OFF
Wed, Mar 8 Mariners Camelback Ranch 5:05 p.m.
Thu, Mar 9 A's Mesa
Fri, Mar 10 Angels Camelback Ranch 12:05 p.m.
Sat, Mar 11 Cubs* Camelback Ranch 12:05 p.m.
Sat, Mar 11 Giants* Scottsdale
Sun, Mar 12 Reds Goodyear
Mon, Mar 13 Guardians Camelback Ranch 1:05 p.m.
Tue, Mar 14 OFF
Wed, Mar 15 Rockies Camelback Ranch 6:05 p.m.
Thu, Mar 16 Rangers Camelback Ranch 6:05 p.m.
Fri, Mar 17 Cubs Mesa 1:05 p.m.
Sat, Mar 18 White Sox Camelback Ranch 1:05 p.m.
Sun, Mar 19 A's Camelback Ranch 1:05 p.m.
Mon, Mar 20 Rockies Scottsdale
Tue, Mar 21 Guardians* Goodyear
Tue, Mar 21 Giants* Camelback Ranch 1:05 p.m.
Wed, Mar 22 Mariners Peoria
Thu, Mar 23 D-backs Scottsdale
Fri, Mar 24 Brewers Camelback Ranch 1:05 p.m.
Sat, Mar 25 Royals Camelback Ranch 12:05 p.m.
Sun, Mar 26 Angels Dodger Stadium
Mon, Mar 27 Angels Angel Stadium
Tue, Mar 28 Angels Angel Stadium
*split-squad games

