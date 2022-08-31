Dodgers 2023 spring training schedule starts on February 25

The Dodgers spring training schedule for 2023 starts on Saturday, February 25 with a road game against the Brewers, one of 32 games on the exhibition slate.

Twenty-nine of those games are in Arizona over a 29-day span, which includes two off days and two days of split-squad games, the latter for the first time since 2020. Of the Arizona slate of games, the Dodgers play 16 times at Camelback Ranch, including twice against the White Sox, with whom they share the facility.

The exhibition schedule ends with three Freeway Series games against the Angels, first on Sunday, March 26 at Dodger Stadium, followed by March 27-28 at Angel Stadium in Anaheim.

Opening day of the regular season is Thursday, March 30. The Dodgers open the 2023 season with a four-game series at home, hosting the Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium.

Game times for spring games haven’t been officially announced, but here is the schedule with the game times we do have so far.