Dodgers vs. Mets Game VI chat

The best offense in baseball goes up against the undisputed number one starter in the sport. It should be a good one in Citi Field, as Jacob deGrom and Tyler Anderson will square off in tonight’s affair.
The Dodgers took the opener of the series on Tuesday, and now look to secure a season series win against the Mets, who in turn are in a fierce division race with the Atlanta Braves, making every game crucial.
Dodgers-Mets lineups
Today’s #Dodgers lineup at Mets: pic.twitter.com/2C5DZw4P6T— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 31, 2022
Jake on the bump. #LGM— New York Mets (@Mets) August 31, 2022
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers (90-38) at Mets (82-48)
- Pitchers: Tyler Anderson vs. Jacob deGrom
- Location: Citi Field, New York
- Time: 4:10 p.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA, MLB Network
