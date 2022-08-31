 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dodgers vs. Mets Game VI chat

Tyler Anderson goes up against Jacob deGrom

By Estevão Maximo
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The best offense in baseball goes up against the undisputed number one starter in the sport. It should be a good one in Citi Field, as Jacob deGrom and Tyler Anderson will square off in tonight’s affair.

The Dodgers took the opener of the series on Tuesday, and now look to secure a season series win against the Mets, who in turn are in a fierce division race with the Atlanta Braves, making every game crucial.

Dodgers-Mets lineups

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers (90-38) at Mets (82-48)
  • Pitchers: Tyler Anderson vs. Jacob deGrom
  • Location: Citi Field, New York
  • Time: 4:10 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA, MLB Network

