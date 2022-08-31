Dodgers vs. Mets Game VI chat

The best offense in baseball goes up against the undisputed number one starter in the sport. It should be a good one in Citi Field, as Jacob deGrom and Tyler Anderson will square off in tonight’s affair.

The Dodgers took the opener of the series on Tuesday, and now look to secure a season series win against the Mets, who in turn are in a fierce division race with the Atlanta Braves, making every game crucial.

Dodgers-Mets lineups

Game info