Miguel Vargas had the time of his life during his Major League debut last night. The 22-year-old has already developed a well-deserved reputation for both his confidence and his powerful swing, and both were on fully display last night.

Vargas went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a stolen base in a 3-0 win over the Giants, immediately making the most of his slot at designated hitter. He’s only the second Dodger ever to record an extra-base hit and a steal in his debut.

The infielder demonstrates a feel for the game that has already made an impression. Though his coaches in the minors have tried to train him to pull the ball for more power, Vargas is routinely able to go the other way.

“He’s always kind of looking at the field and the game and understands the game, the scoreboard, but it’s an uncanny ability to slow things down,” manager Dave Roberts said.

Chris Taylor and Justin Turner are due to come back from the injured list in the next few weeks, making the length of Vargas’s time in the Majors uncertain for now. In characteristic fashion, though, Vargas doesn’t seem concerned.

“I just felt incredible,” he said of his debut. “I didn’t feel like anyone could stop me.”

Juan Toribio at MLB.com has more details.

