 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dodgers vs. Giants Game XIII chat

Joey Gallo’s Dodgers debut

By Eric Stephen
/ new
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

Joey Gallo makes his Dodgers debut, hitting sixth and playing left field on Thursday afternoon against the Giants at Oracle Park in San Francisco.

Clayton Kershaw starts on the mound for the Dodgers, who are trying for their second four-game sweep of the Giants in a two-week span. When Los Angeles took every game from July 21-24 at Dodger Stadium, that was their first four-game sweep of the longtime rivals since 1995.

Should they complete the sweep on Thursday, it would be the Dodgers’ first four-game sweep in San Francisco since July 1-4, 1977.

Pregame reading & listening

Dodgers-Giants lineups

Pos Dodgers Pos Giants
Pos Dodgers Pos Giants
RF Betts RF Slater
SS Turner 2B Flores
1B Freeman (L) RF Yastrzemski (L)
C Smith DH Mercedes
3B Muncy (L) 3B Davis
LF Gallo (L) 1B Villar
2B Lux (L) C Wynns
CF Bellinger (L) CF Johnson (S)
DH Outman (L) SS Machado
Clayton Kershaw vs. Jakob Junis on the mound

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers (71-33) at Giants (51-54)
  • Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw vs. Jakob Junis
  • Location: Oracle Park, San Francisco
  • Time: 12:45 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)

More From True Blue LA

Loading comments...