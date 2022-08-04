Dodgers vs. Giants Game XIII chat

Joey Gallo makes his Dodgers debut, hitting sixth and playing left field on Thursday afternoon against the Giants at Oracle Park in San Francisco.

Clayton Kershaw starts on the mound for the Dodgers, who are trying for their second four-game sweep of the Giants in a two-week span. When Los Angeles took every game from July 21-24 at Dodger Stadium, that was their first four-game sweep of the longtime rivals since 1995.

Should they complete the sweep on Thursday, it would be the Dodgers’ first four-game sweep in San Francisco since July 1-4, 1977.

Pregame reading & listening

Dodgers-Giants lineups Pos Dodgers Pos Giants Pos Dodgers Pos Giants RF Betts RF Slater SS Turner 2B Flores 1B Freeman (L) RF Yastrzemski (L) C Smith DH Mercedes 3B Muncy (L) 3B Davis LF Gallo (L) 1B Villar 2B Lux (L) C Wynns CF Bellinger (L) CF Johnson (S) DH Outman (L) SS Machado

Game info