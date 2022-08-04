August 4: Dodgers 5, Giants 3

The Dodgers got home runs from Mookie Betts and Trea Turner to beat the Giants, but lost Clayton Kershaw to a back injury on Thursday afternoon at Dodger Stadium.
It was the first four-game sweep for the Dodgers in San Francisco in 45 years.
Clayton Kershaw on August 4, 2022 against the Giants faced the 10,000th batter in his career (Mike Yastrzemski), just the seventh Dodgers pitcher to face that many batters for the franchise. Here’s a look at Kershaw’s career, one thousand batters at a time.
