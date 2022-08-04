 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

  • Stream
Los Angeles Dodgers v San Francisco Giants

August 4: Dodgers 5, Giants 3

Second 4-game sweep of the Giants in 15 days

Contributors: Eric Stephen
/ new

The Dodgers got home runs from Mookie Betts and Trea Turner to beat the Giants, but lost Clayton Kershaw to a back injury on Thursday afternoon at Dodger Stadium.

It was the first four-game sweep for the Dodgers in San Francisco in 45 years.

5 Total Updates Since
Aug 1, 2022, 5:02am PDT