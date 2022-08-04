Dodgers plan pregame ceremony for Vin Scully before Friday’s game vs. Padres

The Dodgers begin a homestand on Friday night against the Padres, and before the first game of the series, there will be a ceremony to honor Vin Scully, who died on Tuesday at age 94.

The ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m. PT, and will be televised by SportsNet LA, before the 7:10 game against San Diego.

In addition to the pregame ceremony, the team says there will be various tributes to Scully around Dodger Stadium for fans to pay their respects, the first game at the ballpark since Scully died. Among the details provided by the Dodgers:

The “I’ll Miss You” banner that hung outside Scully’s announcing booth during his final week of games at Dodger Stadium in 2016, will be on display Friday outside the Vin Scully Press Box on the club level.

A new tribute to Scully will be in the display case in the Dodger Stadium lobby.

Miniature versions of Scully’s microphone that hangs in the Ring of Honor down the left field line, will be added to existing Scully displayed throughout the ballpark.

More displays are planned as well for the next homestand, which begins on August 19.

Dodgers in uniform on Wednesday began wearing black patches on their sleeve with “VIN” and a microphone to honor Scully, and will do so for the remainder of this season.