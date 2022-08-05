Chris Taylor could return to Dodgers this weekend, Trea Turner wins Heart & Hustle Award

Chris Taylor might return to the Dodgers faster than previously thought, maybe even as soon as this weekend’s series against the Padres at Dodger Stadium.

Taylor has missed a month with a fracture in his left foot, but has worked his way back in the last few weeks. He progressed from facing Blake Treinen last Friday at Dodger Stadium to playing two games on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City. He had three hits in seven at-bats in Salt Lake City, including hitting two home runs on Wednesday.

“He’s close,” manager Dave Roberts said of Taylor on Thursday in San Francisco, per Ben Ross at the Associated Press. “It wouldn’t surprise me to see him this next series.”

Taylor started and played six innings in left field for Oklahoma City on Tuesday, then on Wednesday played four innings at second base and three innings at third base. That second game was notable because Taylor played solely in the outfield this season before Wednesday, with the Dodgers not wanting to further stress his elbow — after offseason surgery — by switching arm angles by moving between the infield and outfield.

Versatility has been a hallmark fo Taylor’s since joining the Dodgers, starting games at second base, shortstop, third base, and all three outfield positions.

Taylor didn’t play for Oklahoma City on Thursday.

This season, Taylor is hitting .238/.319/.409 with 19 doubles, three triples, six home runs, and a 105 wRC+. He last played for the Dodgers on July 4.

Heart & Hustle

Trea Turner on Thursday was named the Dodgers’ 2022 winner of the Heart and Hustle Award, given annually to each team and voted on by MLB Players Alumni Association.

The award, given to players “who demonstrate a passion for the game of baseball and best embody the values, spirit and traditions of the game,” will include an overall league-wide winner to be announced in mid-November.

Other team winners include former Dodger Kyle Farmer, now with the Reds, and the Rockies’ Connor Joe, who was in the minors for three years in the Dodgers system for parts of 2018, 2019, and 2020.