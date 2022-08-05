 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

  • Stream
San Diego Padres v Los Angeles Dodgers

August 5: Dodgers 8, Padres 1

LA honored Vin Scully in a ceremony before the series opener

Contributors: Eric Stephen and Stacie Wheeler
/ new

The Dodgers put up two crooked innings early against Sean Manaea, and Tony Gonsolin pitched five scoreless innings to rout the Padres on Friday night at Dodger Stadium.

6 Total Updates Since
Aug 4, 2022, 8:11pm PDT