August 5: Dodgers 8, Padres 1

Aug 4, 2022, 8:11pm PDT
August 5
Outpouring of emotions, then an outpouring of runs
The Dodgers honored the late Vin Scully before the series opener at Dodger Stadium, then came out swinging to rout the Padres on Friday night in Los Angeles.
August 5
Dodgers vs. Padres Game VIII chat
Chris Taylor returns to the Dodgers lineup before the series opener against the Padres, the first of 12 games remaining between these two teams the final two months of the season.
August 5
Clayton Kershaw lands on the IL with low back pain
Clayton Kershaw was placed on the injured list Friday with low back pain, one day after leaving his start early in San Francisco. Reyes Moronta was recalled from Triple-A.
August 5
Chris Taylor back after missing a month with a broken foot
The Dodgers activated Chris Taylor off the injured list after missing a month with a fracture in his left foot.
August 5
Dodgers about to get used to the new-look Padres
The Dodgers and Padres battle for the first time since the trade deadline in what should be a fun weekend series at Dodger Stadium.
August 4
Vin Scully ceremony details for Friday at Dodger Stadium
Details on the Dodgers ceremony to honor Vin Scully on Friday at Dodger Stadium, before the first game at the ballpark since the legendary announcer died.