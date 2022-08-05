Vin Scully ceremony highlights

The Dodgers honored Vin Scully before Friday night’s homestand opener, the first game at Dodger Stadium since Scully died at age 94.

Scully was honored in a few different parts during the ceremony. But first came a moment of silence at Dodger Stadium.

Then came an eight-minute video narrated by Charley Steiner.

There was also another montage video of still shots put to music, though the ceremony version included “Over The Rainbow” over the top. I haven’t seen that video online, but here is a separate montage with different music.

During Scully’s final games at Dodger Stadium in 2016, a banner hung outside his booth that said “I’ll miss you,” from Vin to the fans. That banner is currently on display behind the press box at Dodger Stadium, one of many tributes in and around the ballpark.

Near the end of Friday’s ceremony, current Dodgers announcers Joe Davis and Orel Hershiser unveiled a new banner to hang from their booth that read:

“Vin-

We’ll Miss You

-Dodger fans”

Manager Dave Roberts gave a speech to the crowd, then led the sellout crowd at Dodger Stadium to all say “It’s time for Dodgers baseball” in unison.

You might have noticed Justin Turner wasn’t wearing a Dodgers cap, but rather a Dodger blue cap with a microphone surrounded by wings.

The entire Dodgers team was behind Roberts during his speech. Then, just before the game started, they took a group photo on the mound.