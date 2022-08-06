Dodgers vs. Padres Game IX chat

The Dodgers send Andrew Heaney to the mound on Saturday night at Dodger Stadium, looking for a second win over the Padres in as many nights.
Dodgers-Padres lineups
|Pos
|Padres
|Pos
|Dodgers
|Pos
|Padres
|Pos
|Dodgers
|LF
|Profar (S)
|RF
|Betts
|RF
|Soto (L)
|SS
|Turner
|3B
|Machado
|1B
|Freeman (L)
|1B
|Bell (S)
|DH
|Smith
|DH
|Drury
|3B
|Muncy (L)
|2B
|Cronenworth (L)
|2B
|Lux (L)
|CF
|Myers
|DH
|Gallo (L)
|SS
|Kim
|CF
|Bellinger (L)
|C
|Nola
|C
|Barnes
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers (73-33) vs. Padres (61-48)
- Pitchers: Andrew Heaney vs. Mike Clevinger
- Location: Dodger Stadium
- Time: 6:10 p.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA
