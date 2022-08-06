 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dodgers vs. Padres Game IX chat

By Eric Stephen
San Diego Padres v. Los Angeles Dodgers
Saturday is Will Smith’s 50th start in the Dodgers’ last 54 games.
Photo by Rob Leiter/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Dodgers send Andrew Heaney to the mound on Saturday night at Dodger Stadium, looking for a second win over the Padres in as many nights.

Dodgers-Padres lineups

Pos Padres Pos Dodgers
LF Profar (S) RF Betts
RF Soto (L) SS Turner
3B Machado 1B Freeman (L)
1B Bell (S) DH Smith
DH Drury 3B Muncy (L)
2B Cronenworth (L) 2B Lux (L)
CF Myers DH Gallo (L)
SS Kim CF Bellinger (L)
C Nola C Barnes
Andrew Heaney and Mike Clevinger on the mound

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers (73-33) vs. Padres (61-48)
  • Pitchers: Andrew Heaney vs. Mike Clevinger
  • Location: Dodger Stadium
  • Time: 6:10 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA

