 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

  • Stream
San Diego Padres v Los Angeles Dodgers

August 6: Dodgers 8, Padres 3

Contributors: Eric Stephen
/ new

Max Muncy and Will Smith homered, both driving in three runs to lead the Dodgers over the Padres on Saturday night at Dodger Stadium.

3 Total Updates Since
Aug 5, 2022, 10:13am PDT