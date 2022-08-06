August 6: Dodgers 8, Padres 3

Max Muncy and Will Smith homered, both driving in three runs to lead the Dodgers over the Padres on Saturday night at Dodger Stadium.
-
August 6
Muncy’s homer, Smith cleaning up lift Dodgers over Padres
Max Muncy’s three-run home run turned the game around, durable Will Smith continues to produce at the cleanup spot, and Andrew Heaney is impressive in short bursts, with two months for to stretch out as the Dodgers prepare for the postseason.
-
August 6
Dodgers vs. Padres Game IX chat
The Dodgers take on the Padres in the middle game of a three-game weekend series at Dodger Stadium.
-
August 5
Dodgers about to get used to the new-look Padres
The Dodgers and Padres battle for the first time since the trade deadline in what should be a fun weekend series at Dodger Stadium.