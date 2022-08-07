 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dodgers vs. Padres Game X chat

By Eric Stephen
San Diego Padres v. Los Angeles Dodgers Photo by Rob Leiter/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Dodgers go for a weekend sweep of the Padres, and an eighth straight win overall. This is the first of two ESPN ‘Sunday Night Baseball’ matchups between these two teams over the next five Sundays.

Dodgers-Padres lineups

Pos Padres Pos Dodgers
LF Profar (S) RF Betts
RF Soto (L) SS Turner
3B Machado 1B Freeman (L)
1B Bell (S) C Smith
DH Drury 3B Muncy (L)
2B Cronenworth (L) 2B Lux (L)
CF Myers DH Gallo (L)
SS Kim LF Taylor
C Nola CF Bellinger (L)
Tyler Anderson vs. Yu Darvish on the mound

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers (74-33) vs. Padres (61-49)
  • Pitchers: Tyler Anderson vs. Yu Darvish
  • Location: Dodger Stadium
  • Time: 4:08 p.m. PT
  • TV: ESPN

