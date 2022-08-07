Dodgers vs. Padres Game X chat

The Dodgers go for a weekend sweep of the Padres, and an eighth straight win overall. This is the first of two ESPN ‘Sunday Night Baseball’ matchups between these two teams over the next five Sundays.
Dodgers-Padres lineups
|Pos
|Padres
|Pos
|Dodgers
|Pos
|Padres
|Pos
|Dodgers
|LF
|Profar (S)
|RF
|Betts
|RF
|Soto (L)
|SS
|Turner
|3B
|Machado
|1B
|Freeman (L)
|1B
|Bell (S)
|C
|Smith
|DH
|Drury
|3B
|Muncy (L)
|2B
|Cronenworth (L)
|2B
|Lux (L)
|CF
|Myers
|DH
|Gallo (L)
|SS
|Kim
|LF
|Taylor
|C
|Nola
|CF
|Bellinger (L)
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers (74-33) vs. Padres (61-49)
- Pitchers: Tyler Anderson vs. Yu Darvish
- Location: Dodger Stadium
- Time: 4:08 p.m. PT
- TV: ESPN
