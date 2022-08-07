August 7: Dodgers 4, Padres 0

The Dodgers got two home runs by Cody Bellinger, two RBI singles from Freddie Freeman, and seven scoreless innings from Tyler Anderson to sweep away the Padres on Sunday night at Dodger Stadium.
Aug 5, 2022, 10:13am PDT
August 7
Anderson, Bellinger finish off Dodgers sweep of Padres
Cody Bellinger homered twice, Tyler Anderson pitched seven scoreless innings, and Freddie Freeman delivered a pair of two-out RBI singles to lead the Dodgers over the Padres for a third straight day, finishing a sweep at Dodger Stadium.
August 7
Dodgers vs. Padres Game X chat
The Dodgers play the Padres, trying for a sweep on Sunday night at Dodger Stadium.
August 7
Yency Almonte on IL with right elbow tightness
Dodgers reliever Yency Almonte was placed on the 15-day injured list with right elbow tightness, with Andre Jackson recalled from Triple-A to add a fresh arm to the pitching staff.
August 5
Dodgers about to get used to the new-look Padres
The Dodgers and Padres battle for the first time since the trade deadline in what should be a fun weekend series at Dodger Stadium.