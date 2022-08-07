 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

San Diego Padres v Los Angeles Dodgers

August 7: Dodgers 4, Padres 0

8th straight win for LA

Contributors: Eric Stephen
The Dodgers got two home runs by Cody Bellinger, two RBI singles from Freddie Freeman, and seven scoreless innings from Tyler Anderson to sweep away the Padres on Sunday night at Dodger Stadium.

Aug 5, 2022, 10:13am PDT