Dodgers 2022 season in thirds: The middle 54 games

Sunday’s win over San Diego was the 108th game of 2022 for the Dodgers, meaning the season is two-thirds complete.

We already looked at the first third of the season in June, and you’ll notice some improvements during the second third. Specifically that the Dodgers entered play heading into Game No. 55, on June 7, with a 2½-game lead in the National League West.

Now, that lead is 15½ games.

Dodgers 2022 season in thirds Split W-L Runs for Runs vs. Run diff. BA/OBP/SLG wRC+* ERA ERA- Split W-L Runs for Runs vs. Run diff. BA/OBP/SLG wRC+* ERA ERA- 1st 54 35-19 290 177 +113 .251/.333/.428 116 2.91 73 2nd 54 40-14 281 168 +113 .268/.337/.463 125 2.83 71

Forty wins is tied for third-most in any Dodgers third of the season — broken down as beginning, middle, and end; not just any 54-game stretch — since the team moved to Los Angeles. Only the middle portion of 2017 (43-11) and last stretch of 2021 (42-12) were better.

Getting into the individual performance, let’s look at the catchers first, which included Will Smith becoming such an indispensable part of the lineup — batting cleanup or third in 46 of his 50 starts — that he started nearly every game in the middle third of the season, including 14 starts as designated hitter. Smith was third on the team in plate appearances during the middle 54 games.

For good reason, too, since Smith had a .902 OPS with 24 extra-base hits. He did get some rest though, getting four days off in mid-July when he wasn’t named to the All-Star team, again.

Second 54 games: catchers Player GS AB R H 2B HR RBI BB PA BA OBP SLG OPS wRC+ Player GS AB R H 2B HR RBI BB PA BA OBP SLG OPS wRC+ Smith - 1st 54 35+3 141 21 32 5 6 24 24 167 0.227 0.341 0.390 0.731 111 Smith - 2nd 54 36+14 196 24 59 13 10 35 17 221 0.301 0.371 0.531 0.902 153 Barnes - 1st 54 19 60 12 13 2 4 9 7 68 0.217 0.309 0.450 0.759 115 Barnes - 2nd 54 18 57 8 7 2 0 6 11 71 0.123 0.282 0.158 0.440 43 Totals - 1st 54 54+3 201 33 45 7 10 33 31 235 0.224 0.332 0.408 0.740 Totals - 2nd 54 54+14 253 32 66 15 10 41 28 292 0.261 0.349 0.447 0.796

Up next is the position players, which included Freddie Freeman going supernova, and just superb stretches from Gavin Lux and both Turners.

Chris Taylor, Mookie Betts, and Justin Turner all missed time in the middle portion of the season. The team got a nice infusion from Jake Lamb before he was shipped to his hometown of Seattle, but the biggest surprise came from Trayce Thompson, who looks as good as ever in his second time around in Los Angeles. Thompson filled in capably all over the outfield, and tattooed the ball at the plate just often enough.

A late hot streak got Max Muncy to basically league average at the plate for the middle part of the season, a remarkable achievement given how poorly he started. And most importantly, his power has returned.

Second 54 games: position players Player GS PA R H 2B HR RBI SB BB BA OBP SLG wRC+ Player GS PA R H 2B HR RBI SB BB BA OBP SLG wRC+ Freeman - 1st 54 54-0-0 243 35 62 20 4 30 5-0 28 0.294 0.379 0.455 135 Freeman - 2nd 54 54-0-0 240 39 74 16 11 41 4-1 24 0.354 0.421 0.598 182 T.Turner - 1st 54 54-0-0 234 26 63 14 6 44 11-2 18 0.299 0.352 0.469 131 T.Turner - 2nd 54 54-0-0 242 40 71 13 12 33 8-0 10 0.311 0.339 0.526 140 Betts - 1st 54 0-51-0 240 52 64 13 16 39 6-1 26 0.303 0.383 0.592 173 Betts - 2nd 54 2-37-0 182 27 40 9 9 20 2-0 11 0.240 0.291 0.467 111 Bellinger - 1st 54 0-47-0 197 23 38 12 6 21 6-1 16 0.211 0.279 0.400 92 Bellinger - 2nd 54 0-48-0 200 30 39 7 9 25 5-1 12 0.212 0.260 0.408 85 Lux - 1st 54 34-11-0 174 30 40 6 1 12 4-0 20 0.261 0.345 0.333 102 Lux - 2nd 54 33-13-0 184 24 53 11 3 21 2-2 19 0.325 0.391 0.509 153 Muncy - 1st 54 31-0-8 168 21 20 4 3 14 0-0 34 0.150 0.327 0.263 81 Muncy - 2nd 54 39-0-5 191 23 31 8 8 23 2-0 26 0.194 0.304 0.394 98 J.Turner - 1st 54 27-0-22 206 24 41 16 4 31 0-0 18 0.223 0.291 0.375 89 J.Turner - 2nd 54 20-0-16 149 18 39 6 4 23 1-0 17 0.307 0.389 0.449 138 Taylor - 1st 54 0-48-1 200 25 46 11 6 24 3-1 21 0.261 0.340 0.460 123 Taylor - 2nd 54 1-23-0 95 8 15 9 0 5 4-0 8 0.174 0.253 0.279 54 Alberto - 1st 54 14-1-0 59 7 14 3 1 4 0-0 1 0.241 0.254 0.345 67 Alberto - 2nd 54 12-0-1 51 5 14 4 1 10 0-0 0 0.275 0.275 0.451 100 Thompson - 2nd 54 0-25-0 110 15 26 7 4 17 2-0 14 0.274 0.373 0.495 146 Outman - 2nd 54 0-3-1 16 6 6 2 1 3 0-0 2 0.462 0.563 0.846 287 Gallo - 2nd 54 0-2-1 10 0 2 0 0 0 0-0 0 0.200 0.200 0.200 11 Vargas - 2nd 54 0-0-2 8 0 2 1 0 2 1-0 0 0.250 0.250 0.375 72 Alvarez - 1st 54 1-0-0 5 0 2 0 0 1 0-0 0 0.400 0.400 0.400 130 Alvarez - 2nd 54 1-5-2 22 1 2 0 0 2 1-0 0 0.100 0.095 0.100 -52 Ríos - 1st 54 1-0-19 92 12 21 1 7 17 0-1 5 0.244 0.293 0.500 119 Anderson - 2nd 54 0-0-0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0 0.000 0.000 0.000 -100 Lamb - 2nd 54 0-5-12 77 10 16 5 2 4 0-1 8 0.239 0.338 0.433 120 McKinstry - 1st 54 0-0-1 5 1 1 0 1 2 0-0 0 0.200 0.200 0.800 171 McKinstry - 2nd 54 0-1-0 9 3 0 0 0 3 0-0 3 0.000 0.333 0.000 47 Pillar - 1st 54 0-4-0 13 1 1 1 0 0 0-0 1 0.083 0.154 0.167 -8 Totals - 1st 54 54 1835 257 413 101 55 239 35-6 188 0.254 0.333 0.430 Totals - 2nd 54 54 2079 281 496 113 74 270 35-6 182 0.268 0.337 0.463

Starting pitching was once again the rock for the Dodgers, even as the cast of characters changed. Walker Buehler went down right after the one-third mark of the season, and Andrew Heaney missed more time with shoulder woes.

But Mitch White filled in admirably then got traded to Toronto, entering Phase 2 of his Ross Stripling Experience.

Julio Urías was dominant during the middle part of the season, while Tyler Anderson and Tony Gonsolin led the team in innings, steading the rotation even further.

Clayton Kershaw was also effective, though another back injury in his final start of this section of the season puts his final third of the year very much in question.

Second 54 games: Starting pitching Pitcher GS Record QS IP H R ER HR BB SO ERA WHIP FIP Pitcher GS Record QS IP H R ER HR BB SO ERA WHIP FIP Urías - 1st 54 11 3-5 4 58.3 50 24 18 10 15 46 2.78 1.114 4.62 Urías - 2nd 54 10 8-1 8 57.3 40 16 15 5 9 63 2.35 1.203 2.68 Anderson - 1st 54 10 7-0 4 55.7 47 16 16 6 6 53 2.59 0.952 3.13 Anderson - 2nd 54 11 6-1 7 66.7 51 23 21 4 18 44 2.84 1.035 3.52 Gonsolin - 1st 54 10 6-0 5 51.0 28 10 9 3 17 49 1.59 0.882 3.05 Gonsolin - 2nd 54 10 7-1 4 58.7 41 19 19 8 12 53 2.91 0.903 3.85 Kershaw - 1st 54 5 4-0 3 30.0 19 6 6 2 3 32 1.80 0.733 2.28 Kershaw - 2nd 54 10 3-3 4 55.3 50 23 19 5 12 56 3.09 1.120 3.22 Buehler - 1st 54 11 6-2 3 61.0 63 27 26 7 17 52 3.84 1.311 3.87 Buehler - 2nd 54 1 0-1 0 4.0 4 3 3 1 0 6 6.75 1.250 3.37 Heaney - 1st 54 2 1-0 1 10.3 4 1 0 0 3 16 0.00 0.677 1.21 Heaney - 2nd 54 4 0-0 0 17.7 14 6 2 1 7 21 1.02 1.189 3.00 White - 1st 54 3 0-1 0 11.3 9 6 6 2 5 11 4.76 1.235 4.83 White - 2nd 54 7 0-1 1 35.3 34 13 12 3 11 25 3.06 1.274 3.82 Pepiot - 1st 54 3 0-0 0 11.3 6 4 4 1 11 13 3.18 1.500 5.44 Pepiot - 2nd 54 1 1-0 0 5.0 4 1 1 0 1 6 1.80 1.000 1.32 Grove - 1st 54 1 0-0 0 3.7 4 4 0 0 3 3 0.00 1.909 3.97 Totals - 1st 54 56* 27-8 20 292.7 230 98 85 31 80 275 2.61 1.059 3.58 Totals - 2nd 54 54 25-8 24 300.0 238 104 92 27 70 274 2.76 1.027 3.29

In the bullpen, Evan Phillips and Yency Almonte have emerged as late-inning weapons, and Alex Vesia continues to impress. Brusdar Graterol is due back soon and hasn’t walked a batter since May 24. Caleb Ferguson is back and healthy, and hasn’t allowed a run this season.

Second 54 games: bullpen Pitcher G Record Sv-BS IP H R ER BB SO ERA WHIP FIP Pitcher G Record Sv-BS IP H R ER BB SO ERA WHIP FIP Kimbrel - 1st 54 18 0-2 11-1 18.0 16 10 8 6 25 4.00 1.222 2.26 Kimbrel - 2nd 54 23 3-2 9-2 21.0 25 11 10 11 29 4.29 1.714 2.07 Phillips - 1st 54 21 1-2 0-1 22.7 16 8 6 6 28 2.38 0.971 2.88 Phillips - 2nd 54 23 4-1 1-0 21.3 8 2 1 6 24 0.42 0.656 1.71 Graterol - 1st 54 22 1-2 --- 24.3 20 14 13 10 21 4.81 1.233 3.72 Graterol - 2nd 54 15 1-1 3-0 16.0 9 2 2 0 14 1.13 0.563 2.55 Almonte - 1st 54 8 0-0 0-1 12.0 8 2 2 5 13 1.50 1.083 3.06 Almonte - 2nd 54 21 0-0 1-0 19.3 10 2 2 5 17 0.93 0.776 3.27 Vesia - 1st 54 21 0-0 --- 16.3 15 6 6 5 22 3.31 1.224 2.17 Vesia - 2nd 54 22 3-0 1-0 19.3 15 7 6 10 27 2.79 1.293 2.86 Bickford - 1st 54 17 0-0 --- 15.7 15 6 6 3 13 3.45 1.149 3.91 Bickford - 2nd 54 24 1-1 --- 22.0 18 15 15 6 21 6.14 1.091 4.98 Price - 1st 54 11 0-0 --- 11.7 14 4 4 2 16 3.09 1.371 2.89 Price - 2nd 54 18 0-0 1-0 18.3 19 5 5 5 17 2.45 1.309 3.50 Ferguson - 1st 54 3 0-0 --- 2.3 0 0 0 3 3 0.00 1.286 5.72 Ferguson - 2nd 54 13 1-0 --- 13.3 3 0 0 3 9 0.00 0.450 2.44 Martin - 2nd 54 4 2-0 --- 4.0 1 1 1 0 2 2.25 0.250 5.37 Moronta - 1st 54 7 0-0 --- 8.0 8 2 2 3 7 2.25 1.375 2.90 Moronta - 2nd 54 11 0-0 --- 11.7 7 7 7 5 18 5.40 1.029 6.03 Bruihl - 1st 54 15 1-1 --- 14.3 11 5 4 3 9 2.51 0.977 4.96 Bruihl - 2nd 54 3 0-0 --- 3.3 4 3 3 2 2 8.10 1.800 3.72 Reed - 2nd 54 3 0-0 --- 2.7 5 1 1 1 2 3.38 2.250 2.74 Alberto - 1st 54 2 0-0 --- 2.0 3 1 1 0 0 4.50 1.500 3.15 Alberto - 2nd 54 1 0-0 --- 1.0 2 0 0 0 0 0.00 2.000 3.12 Treinen - 1st 54 3 1-1 --- 3.0 1 1 1 0 5 3.00 0.333 4.15 Kahnle - 1st 54 4 0-0 --- 4.0 3 3 3 2 5 6.75 1.250 9.40 Hudson - 1st 54 18 2-3 4-0 18.3 11 5 4 3 22 1.96 0.764 2.27 Hudson - 2nd 54 7 0-0 1-0 6.0 6 2 2 2 8 3.00 1.333 1.45 Cleavinger - 1st 54 3 0-0 --- 2.7 3 1 1 2 4 3.38 1.875 2.40 Cleavinger - 2nd 54 1 0-1 --- 1.7 3 6 4 1 3 21.60 2.400 10.92 White - 1st 54 5 1-0 --- 9.3 8 6 5 3 11 4.82 1.179 3.47 Erlin - 1st 54 2 0-0 --- 2.0 2 2 2 1 1 9.00 1.500 10.15 Greene - 1st 54 1 1-0 --- 2.0 2 0 0 0 1 0.00 1.000 2.15 Grove - 1st 54 1 0-0 --- 1.0 3 3 3 1 0 27.00 4.000 3.15 Totals - 1st 54 182 8-11 15-3 189.7 159 79 71 58 206 3.37 1.144 3.35 Totals - 2nd 54 189 15-6 17-2 181.0 135 64 59 57 193 2.93 1.061 3.24

For clarification, I only count blown saves that came in actual save situations, ones in which said pitcher would have finished the game had he not blown the lead. Not a lead change in a seventh inning, which technically counts as a blown save but not for anyone who was actually expected to finish the game.

Relievers were burdened with less of the load over the middle third, pitching 181 innings compared to 189⅔ over the first third. But that’s to be expected since roster limits went from 14 pitchers to 13 pitchers on June 20, meaning a smaller bullpen for the last 43 games.

Game No. 109 is Tuesday, when the Twins are in town to play the Dodgers. Let the final third of the season commence.