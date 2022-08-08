Kevin Pillar’s season might not be over after all

Kevin Pillar’s surgery in June to repair a fracture in his left shoulder was presumed to be season-ending. But the Dodgers outfielder said Saturday that wasn’t the case.

Pillar was a guest with David Vassegh on Dodger Talk on AM 570, and said he’s been cleared by doctors to resume baseball activities. That doesn’t necessarily mean Pillar will play again in the majors this season, but with minor league schedules running through the last week of September, he’ll at least have several chances to get ready.

“Just trying to put myself in the conversation for down the road,” Pillar told Vassegh. “Things happen in baseball, guys get hurt. You never want to see that happen. I’m just going to put myself in a position where I’m healthy, and I become an option if healthy.”

The 33-year-old veteran Pillar signed a minor league contract in March with the Dodgers, signing with his hometown team, growing up and playing high school baseball at Chaminade in West Hills, then at college at Cal State Dominguez Hills. He was among the final roster cuts of spring training, beginning his 2022 campaign in Triple-A Oklahoma City.

The Dodgers called Pillar up on May 28, but he only played four games before hurting his shoulder. He was placed on the injured list on June 2, and transferred to the 60-day IL one day later.

“Not sure the exact time table but like always I plan to be back as quickly as possible,” Pillar said in an Instagram post on June 7, after his shoulder surgery.

