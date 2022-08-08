Dodgers claim infielder Rylan Bannon off waivers from Orioles

The Dodgers on Monday claimed infielder Rylan Bannon off waivers from the Orioles to fill the vacancy on the 40-man roster. Bannon returns to the organization that drafted him in 2017 and traded him to Baltimore in the Manny Machado deal in 2018.

The Orioles designated the 26-year-old for assignment last week and the Dodgers took the opportunity to bring him back. The team immediately optioned him to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Bannon was tearing the cover off the ball at the time of the trade. In 89 games for Class-A Rancho leading up to moving east, he hit 20 homers, 17 doubles and six triples while slashing .296/.402/.559 for the Quakes. Over the last two seasons combined, Bannon is 115-for-584 (.197) in 168 minor league games.

He is pretty good with the glove though as seen on the video below. Here you can see his first major league hit.

The Hot Corner isn't too hot for @RBannon4 pic.twitter.com/i8wffKXT6P — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) May 12, 2022

Baltimore called Bannon up back in May for a short stint with the major league club where he got the chance to make his major league debut. He was 2-for-14 in four games before the Orioles sent him back to Triple-A.

The Dodgers will need some roster spots when the players currently on the 60-day IL are ready to be activated, so we’ll see how long he remains on the 40-man.