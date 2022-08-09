Ryan Ward wins Texas League player of the week

Tulsa Drillers outfielder Ryan Ward was named Texas League player of the week Monday after staying hot at the plate. Ward was 11-for-28 (.393) with three homers and 10 RBI for the week of August 1-7 after a July that saw him hit nine homers and hit .303/.364/.616.

Ward leads all of Double-A with 27 home runs and is only six behind the Drillers franchise record for long balls, set by Tim Wheeler with 33 in 2011.

Ryan Ward has gone deep in three straight games for Tulsa! This three run homer is his 27th longball of the season, and he's 3/5 tonight with 4 RBI pic.twitter.com/k7SiZDsshW — Josh Thomas (@jokeylocomotive) August 5, 2022

The 24-year-old has been consistently good since the Dodgers drafted him in the eighth round back in 2019. He hit 27 homers all of last year in 109 games for High-A Great Lakes with an .876 OPS, which is slightly above the .861 OPS he owns this season in Double-A. Ward has a seven-game hitting streak and has hit safely in 10 of his last 11.

Links