Dodgers activate Justin Turner for opener with Twins

The Dodgers on Tuesday activated Justin Turner from the injured list and he is in the lineup, batting 6th as the designated hitter with the Twins in town for a short two-game series.

Dodgers-Twins lineups Pos Twins Pos Dodgers Pos Twins Pos Dodgers DH Buxton RF Betts SS Correa SS T. Turner 2B Polanco (S) 1B Freeman (L) 1B Miranda C Smith 3B Urshela 3B Muncy (L) CF Celestino DH J. Turner RF Kepler (L) 2B Lux (L) C Leon (S) LF Gallo (L) LF Gordon (L) CF Bellinger (L)

Turner left with abdominal tightness during the first game back from the All-Star break on July 21 and sat out the next five games. He would make one more appearance in the series finale with the Nationals before being shut down for the next five games, ultimately landing on the injured list.

After struggling through most of the first two months of the season, the 37-year-old had been a productive member of the offense. Turner was hitting .296/.378/.477 with seven homers, 18 doubles and 41 RBI dating back to May 10. Even better that, Turner was hitting .376/.455/.570 with a 187 wRC+ and 22 runs batted in his last 27 games.

To make room for Turner’s return, Miguel Vargas was optioned back to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Vargas enjoyed a solid debut last Wednesday night in San Francisco, going 2-for-4 with a double and two runs batted in. The third baseman heads back to continue where he was one of the better hitters in any organization.

At 22 years old, Vargas was hitting .291/.382/.497 with 15 home runs, 24 doubles, and a 119 wRC+. At the time of his call-up, he was leading the Pacific Coast League in hits and runs scored, and ranked in the top five in the league in doubles, RBI, walks, extra-base hits, and total bases.