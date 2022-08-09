Dodgers vs. Twins Game III chat

The Dodgers are set to play the first of two matchups with the Minnesota Twins. Tuesday night will be the first matchup between the two teams since Clayton Kershaw threw seven perfect innings at Target Field on April 14. Julio Urias takes the mound and Justin Turner makes his return to the lineup.
Dodgers-Twins lineups
JT's back!— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 9, 2022
Tonight's #Dodgers lineup vs. MIN: pic.twitter.com/OoSF6WAG2i
Late-evening baseball in L.A.#MNTwins pic.twitter.com/fKrdxmEWzv— Minnesota Twins (@Twins) August 9, 2022
Julio Urias vs. Joe Ryan on the mound
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers (75-33) vs. Twins (57-51)
- Pitchers: Julio Urias vs. Joe Ryan
- Location: Dodger Stadium
- Time: 7:10 p.m. PT
- TV: SNLA
