Dodgers vs. Twins Game III chat

Justin Turner returns as the Dodgers attempt to win their ninth straight game.

By Jake Dicker
MLB: New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Dodgers are set to play the first of two matchups with the Minnesota Twins. Tuesday night will be the first matchup between the two teams since Clayton Kershaw threw seven perfect innings at Target Field on April 14. Julio Urias takes the mound and Justin Turner makes his return to the lineup.

Dodgers-Twins lineups

Julio Urias vs. Joe Ryan on the mound

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers (75-33) vs. Twins (57-51)
  • Pitchers: Julio Urias vs. Joe Ryan
  • Location: Dodger Stadium
  • Time: 7:10 p.m. PT
  • TV: SNLA

