Julio Urias cruises, offense continues to fire on all cylinders

On August 6, the Dodgers beat the Padres and Dave Roberts referred to it as an “offensive clinic.” You can throw this one right into that category as well. On a night that saw every member of the starting lineup record a hit, the Dodgers blew out the Twins by a score of 10-3.

The Dodgers took an early lead and never looked back. With two outs and nobody on in the bottom of the first, Freddie Freeman walked, setting the stage for Will Smith who smacked an RBI double. In the third, Lux, Gallo and Bellinger recorded back-to-back-to-back hits that extended the lead to 3-0 which would be practically all the run support Julio Urias would need. Gallo’s double, his first extra base hit as a Dodger, was recorded at 112.3 MPH, good for the second hardest hit ball by a Dodger this season.

Julio Urias was phenomenal. Tonight was his fourteenth start of the season in which he gave up one or fewer runs, which leads the National League. Over seven innings of work, Julio allowed only five hits and did not allow a runner to pass second base after the second inning. The only runner who did pass second was Gio Urshela who tripled and then scored in the top of the second inning.

Is it premature to say that Max Muncy is back? I don’t want to be blamed for any sort of jinx moving forward, so I’ll play it safe and say that he is “starting to figure it out”. Muncy added two extra base hits on Tuesday night including his twelfth homer of the year. Over his last ten games, Muncy is hitting above .300 with an OPS above .900. Even when he’s getting out, he’s killing the baseball.

In his return from the IL, Justin Turner provided two hits including a double and is now hitting .393 over his last 26 games. The Dodger offense is currently firing on all cylinders.

The Dodger offense produced six runs over the first four innings and added two a piece in each of the seventh and eighth innings.

After Julio seemingly cruised through seven innings, Phil Bickford threw the eighth and his struggles continued. Bickford allowed an infield single and served up a two-run shot to Byron Buxton. He would retire the next three hitters. Caleb Ferguson struck out the side in order in the ninth. His season ERA, which now spans 17.2 innings, sits at 0.00.

The Dodgers have now won nine straight games and hold a 16 game lead in the NL West.

Tuesday particulars

Home runs: Max Muncy (12), Byron Buxton (27)

WP — Julio Urias (12-6): 7 IP, 5 hits, 1 earned run, 0 walks, 8 strikeouts

LP — Joe Ryan (8-5): 5 IP, 9 hits, 5 earned runs, 1 walk, 4 strikeouts

Up next

The Dodgers and Twins will play the final game of this short two-game series tomorrow night at Dodger Stadium. Nothing has been officially announced, but all signs point to Ryan Pepiot getting the start. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m.