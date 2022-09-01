Trea Turner the latest Dodger to commit to the World Baseball Classic

The Dodgers will be well represented in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, and now the only question is whether Trea Turner will still be with the team when he plays for Team USA next March.

Turner was officially announced as a member of the United States baseball team for the World Baseball Classic on Wednesday.

Turner also played for Team USA’s collegiate national team in both 2012 and 2013 as a freshman and sophomore at North Carolina State.

Other Dodgers committed to the event are outfielder Mookie Betts, catcher Will Smith, and third base coach Dino Ebel for Team USA. First baseman Freddie Freeman is expected to play for Canada.

Julio Urías was asked to join Team Mexico, but Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman admitted to some apprehension to putting more wear and tear on pitchers arms. Friedman told Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register, “So in terms of growing our game, I believe in [the WBC] – when I’m wearing my industry hat. When I’m wearing my Dodgers hat, it concerns me with pitchers.”

Pool play for Team USA, as well as Canada and Mexico, will be played at Chase Field in Phoenix from March 11-15. The quarterfinals for that side of the bracket (March 17-18), as well as the championship round (March 19-21) will be played at loanDepot Park in Miami.

Links

Former Dodgers general manager Fred Claire is auctioning off several memorabilia items, including some National League championship rings, to raise money for City of Hope.

Old friend Mitch White, traded to the Blue Jays on August 2, talked about his revamped slider — honed with the help of Dodgers assistant pitching coach Connor McGuinness — with David Laurila at FanGraphs.

Marc Normandin at Baseball Prospectus wrote about the accomplishments of Advocates for Minor Leaguers over the past two-plus years, culminating with this week’s push by the MLBPA to unionize minor league players.