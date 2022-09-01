Dodgers drop a close one to Jacob deGrom

The daily True Blue LA podcast, Monday through Friday, hosted by Eric Stephen, bringing you Dodgers news and notes in short bursts every weekday morning.

More Dodgers-Mets on today’s Leading Off with True Blue LA podcast, after Los Angeles dropped a close one to New York, the second straight one-run game of the series.

Jacob deGrom was great for seven innings, limiting the Dodgers to three hits. Tyler Anderson nearly matched him, allowing two runs in seven innings.

The Dodgers’ best chance came in the seventh, when Justin Turner’s bid for a game-tying home run off deGrom instead was snatched out of the air by Brandon Nimmo. Plus, we got to see live trumpet playing and Edwin Díaz close out the middle game of the series for the Mets.

Mookie Betts homered for the Dodgers’ only run, his fifth home run in his last five starts.

Now it’s September, and Clayton Kershaw is back to start the series finale. Miguel Vargas is back as well, perhaps looking to follow a Seagerian/Luxian path to October with a strong final month.

Plus keeping tabs on the World Baseball Classic, which keeps adding Dodgers.

